NEW YORK — Arkansas had enough fight and timely shot-making to give itself a chance Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, but old problems resurfaced in an 81-76 loss to Indiana.

There was a whole lot of clutch shot-making down the stretch by both teams as Indiana led 69-68 at the 4-minute media timeout.

Arkansas' freshmen JJ Andrews nailed a corner three, while Miikka Muurinen contributed with a dunk, a handful of free throws, daring the Hoosiers to compete with him in the paint down the stretch.

After a quiet first half out of the Hoosiers' backcourt, Darren Harris and Bryce Lindsay combined for three 3-pointers in the final two minutes to pull out the victory.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) celebrates with center Samet Yigitoglu (21) in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoosiers Made The Hogs Pay Down Low

Arkansas has a glaring weakness and it probably isn't going away any time soon.

The Razorbacks are severely undermanned from a size perspective, and it was evident from the onset that coach John Calipari's squad was going to struggle to man the paint. Indiana outrebounded Arkansas 39-28 while converting 15 offensive boards into 21 second-chance points.

It felt like each time Indiana missed a shot that a teammate beelined to the glass to create an extra chance at the rim. Between big men Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell, they combined for 34 points and 16 rebounds and overpowered Arkansas' young lineups from the very minute the game started.

Now, Arkansas did compete in the paint, Calipari began running high ball screen sets in the second half that allowed guards to operate in space and get to the rim easier. It had the look of a 5-out offense and appeared to be challenging to defend, which could be a building block moving forward.

Muurinen Has to Keep His Composure

It's one thing to play with such physicality and wit to overwhelm opponents. But it's another when being handsy throws off the rhythm of a game.

That's exactly what true freshman forward Miikka Muurinen is doing on the floor at multiple junctures of a game and it's proving costly time and again for Arkansas.

Whether he wallows himself to the floor, inadvertently backhands someone in the face or pulls his man down with him, his attitude could end up costing Arkansas even more games in the long run if something isn't changed.

A player can be physical without drawing fouls, intentional or not, and that's something he'll need to learn eventually. Muurinen recorded 10 points, five rebounds and one assist in just over 20 minutes of action.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Miikka Muurinen (3) reacts after getting called for a foul in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Razorbacks Free Throw Woes Continue

Speaking of doing the little things right all the time, the Razorbacks' free throw problems occurred again with nine total misses at the line, making 20-of-29 attempts after starting 3-of-8 in the first half.

These are easy shots that have been practiced throughout the offseason and are critical to the efficiency of an offense. The Razorbacks find themselves making barely more than 67% across the whole team as Davion Thompson, JJ Andrews, Cooper Bowser and Muurinen all missed at least two.

Just making half the misses changes the complexion of the game down the stretch, and possibly swings the outcome Arkansas' way. Calipari just has to find what it will take his team to play a winning brand of basketball.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davion Thompson (9) takes a three point shot past Indiana Hoosiers guard Markus Burton (5) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some Positive Takeaways

Davion Thompson led all scorers in the game with 20 points, eight assists, two rebounds and was able to draw five fouls that were mostly coming off weaves to the basket. The only blemish from the loss was that he coughed up a possession three times, but he's critical to the long-term success of this team.

Fellow guard Jordan Smith made just 4-of-11 shots from the field, but was a perfect 4-of-4 at the foul line. It was easy to tell that the freshman out of Virginia was the best athlete on the floor all night, finishing with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes of action.

Arkansas kept fighting Tuesday, but its rebounding and free throw problems left that effort unrewarded. Friday’s game against Mississippi Valley State gives the Razorbacks another opportunity to address those weaknesses before a Thanksgiving matchup with Michigan State in Detroit.

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