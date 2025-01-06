Former Razorback Running Back Finds Interesting New Home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains saw something he liked in running back Rashod Dubinion. He'll be coaching him directly now.
Loggains, a backup quarterback with the Razorbacks from 2000-04, coached on Sam Pittman's staff in 2021 and 2022 before going to South Carolina as offensive quarterback. Dubinion was on that team in 2022. Loggains is a Newport native and was hired in December as the head coach for Appalachian State.
Dubinion is the third former Razorback to join Loggains with wide receiver Davian Dozier and defensive back Dylan Hasz. Apparently Ole Miss wasn't interested in the brother after landing highly-ranked receiver Luke Hasz.
Over three seasons at Arkansas, the tailback compiled 888 rushing yards for 8 touchdowns, and 315 receiving yards for 2 touchdowns. He played in 31 games. Dubinion missed the first month of the 2024 season due to an injury and a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules. He played 8 games and recorded 56 carries for 335 yards and 2 touchdowns.
After losing numerous players to the transfer portal, including all but a couple of running backs after beating Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, it's now a watch to see if the Hogs can bring in anybody. Dubinion was a three-star recruit from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga.