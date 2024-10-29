Calipari Still Recruits Lovers of Basketball Not Just Money

Multiple sources tell @On3sports that No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa is expected to land an NIL package north of $3M and could get as high as $4M.



A source close to BYU said, “4 to $4.5 million is what they are prepared to pay.”



