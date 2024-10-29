Razorbacks will Host Major Prospect for Visit This Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari will have another strong chance to land yet another 5-star prospect.
Deep in the Peach State, 5-star power forward Caleb Wilson has been one of Calipari's top targets for the 2025 class and his recruitment has been all over the place with several schools feeling good about a possible commitment. The 6-foot-9, 205 pound forward is the No. 5 prospect in the country, No. 3 among small forwards and the top player in Georgia, according to 247sports Composite Ranking.
With the Razorbacks exhibition in Fort Worth against TCU Friday night it will be interesting how Calipari and his staff go about making him feel welcome. It shouldn't be much of a problem given how big of a priority Wilson has been to Arkansas staff, Calipari, Chin Coleman and Kenny Payne have made multiple stops to Atlanta to meet with the talented senior.
He produced one of the best junior seasons of any prospect in his class last season scoring 21 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals in 25 minutes per game. His performance earned him Georgia high school player of the year for 2024.
Wilson has taken previous official visits to Tennessee, UCF, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Auburn and Stanford with unofficial visit to North Carolina. In July, Wilson released a top 12 list of Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC in addition to the trips he's already made.
An explosive athlete, Wilson moves well with the ball for someone his size and has the ability to hit shots from anywhere on the floor. He is a dominant rebounder with a full arsenal of moves in the post on offense an defense and ability to leap above the rim.