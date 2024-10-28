What Paul Has Brought to Ole Miss After Years with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It will be a homecoming of sorts for Ole Miss linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul when he lines up against Arkansas on Saturday. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is just glad he'll be on his side of the field this year.
Paul spent three years with the Razorbacks, so Kiffin saw him in action. Even back in the spring, he stepped in and took a leadership role, which is something that has continued through a 6-2 start for the Rebels.
"He was so physical and played so hard," Kiffin said Monday about why he wanted him when Paul jumped into the transfer portal. "In our game he got hurt and there was a difference when he was in there. He's a difference-maker. Love the energy he plays with."
There was still the little problem, though, of Paul consistently picking up penalties for late hits. It appears to be driving Kiffin crazy, too.
"Disgusted today," he said. "He's got to make better decisions there at the end on these penalties. Plays really hard and a great teammate."
Don't look for an awful ot of headline-making comments from the Ole Miss coach in his press conference. He wasn't exactly saying anything about the Hogs to make anybody mad. They have a pretty good idea what they'll be facing.
Look for the Rebels to have a spy on Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green to prevent him from taking off and running for huge chunks of yardage. Ole Miss may have more speed than any defense Green has seen this year and a defensive front that is the best.
All of that was tested Saturday in Ole Miss' 26-14 win over Oklahoma. The Sooners had a 14-10 halftime lead before the defense stiffened and pitched a shutout in the second half. Rebels fans are griping it should have been easier, which is nothing unusual with their expectations for the season.
"It's the kind of world we live in now around here," Kiffin said. "People have these expectations that you gotta win by so many points. That probably happens in a lot of places with the playoffs and all the fan excitement about that. It's not just if you win, but how much do you win by.
"I want our guys to understand if you win in this conference, when you win by two scores and dominate a half like that, enjoy it too. There's still some things to work on, sure. If we don't enjoy it, you end up winning and still being miserable."
The Rebels and Razorbacks will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. The game will also be carried on the Arkansas Radio Network statewide.