All Hogs

What Paul Has Brought to Ole Miss After Years with Hogs

Rebels' Lane Kiffin wanted linebacker when he got into portal, but needs to stop late hits

Andy Hodges

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) looks on against LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) looks on against LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It will be a homecoming of sorts for Ole Miss linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul when he lines up against Arkansas on Saturday. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is just glad he'll be on his side of the field this year.

Paul spent three years with the Razorbacks, so Kiffin saw him in action. Even back in the spring, he stepped in and took a leadership role, which is something that has continued through a 6-2 start for the Rebels.

"He was so physical and played so hard," Kiffin said Monday about why he wanted him when Paul jumped into the transfer portal. "In our game he got hurt and there was a difference when he was in there. He's a difference-maker. Love the energy he plays with."

There was still the little problem, though, of Paul consistently picking up penalties for late hits. It appears to be driving Kiffin crazy, too.

"Disgusted today," he said. "He's got to make better decisions there at the end on these penalties. Plays really hard and a great teammate."

Don't look for an awful ot of headline-making comments from the Ole Miss coach in his press conference. He wasn't exactly saying anything about the Hogs to make anybody mad. They have a pretty good idea what they'll be facing.

Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold runs the ball for a first down as Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) runs the ball for a first down as Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Look for the Rebels to have a spy on Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green to prevent him from taking off and running for huge chunks of yardage. Ole Miss may have more speed than any defense Green has seen this year and a defensive front that is the best.

All of that was tested Saturday in Ole Miss' 26-14 win over Oklahoma. The Sooners had a 14-10 halftime lead before the defense stiffened and pitched a shutout in the second half. Rebels fans are griping it should have been easier, which is nothing unusual with their expectations for the season.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive lineman Walter Nolen (2) prior to the game against Oklahoma
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive lineman Walter Nolen (2) prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"It's the kind of world we live in now around here," Kiffin said. "People have these expectations that you gotta win by so many points. That probably happens in a lot of places with the playoffs and all the fan excitement about that. It's not just if you win, but how much do you win by.

"I want our guys to understand if you win in this conference, when you win by two scores and dominate a half like that, enjoy it too. There's still some things to work on, sure. If we don't enjoy it, you end up winning and still being miserable."

The Rebels and Razorbacks will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. The game will also be carried on the Arkansas Radio Network statewide.

HOGS FEED:

• Calipari shows lighter side in quick moments with Razorback stars

• Two tight ends kicked off Razorbacks; Depth affected for group

• Arkansas takes home two SEC weekly honors after Mississippi State win

• Pittman has to prepare to face best Ole Miss team on Saturday

• This Boogie Fland comparison makes most sense of all

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football