ESPN Host Surprised by Hogs, Others Changing Narrative Against Calipari
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At least one ESPN show host has come away impressed by No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks run to the Sweet 16 with a 75-66 victory over No. 2 seed St. John's.
With Kansas and Bill Self at his first road block, Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari defeated his old friend and fellow hall of famer to advance past the first round. His old rival, Rick Pitino, stood directly in his path for a chance at the second weekend of the tournament for the first time since 2019.
Early on, the Razorbacks showed the nation its brand of physical basketball could match that of St. John's and Pitino, leading 13-6 at the first media timeout in the first half. By the 11:32 mark of the second half, guard Johnell Davis' putback swelled Arkansas' lead to 13.
Each time it seemed like Calipari's squad tried to shut the door on a Red Storm's comeback, Zuby Ejiofor or Deivon Smith woudldn't allow their team to die just yet. St. John's forward Ruben Prey drove the baseline for a dunk to pull his team within two points with just over four minutes to go but wasn't enough to flip the momentum and get the Madison Square Garden-lite crowd back on its feet.
Calipari's team held on once again, just like it has in nearly every game since Feb. 1 when facing adversity. Arkansas' selflessness turned into a team goal of making the NCAA Tournament and proving others wrong.
"They knew they finally, not at the beginning of the year, that we absolutely need each other or we're going down together and they became one heartbeat," Calipari said. "They figured out that, 'If I worry more about the team and less about myself, man, I play better.' It took time."
Well, this team has plenty of confidence now and national college basketball reporters continue to come out of the woodwork to praise Calipari, changing course from just days, weeks and a year ago.
ESPN's Jay Bilas even shared his thoughts about Arkansas' second round upset. No, it wasn't supposed to happen but it sure made people start talking and realize Caliapri isn't done coaching teams to deep tournament runs.
Give Calipari his flowers, with all eyes on him with his shocking move from Kentucky to Arkansas, he was able to prove doubters wrong. Last year was no April Fool's joke, he was even compared to Brittany Spears as a "has been" but there's nothing like a good "I told you so" go wrong.
Matt Jones of On3's Kentucky Sports Radio and his media persona smeared the anti-Calipari content everywhere for months that he was right about the former Wildcats' coach.
"You know, everything I told you you'd learn about [Calipari], Arkansas fans, I was right," Jones said. "They're not going to make it, you have to get in to lose in the first round the NCAA Tournament."
Jones changed course, congratulating his former coach for his monumental victory Saturday against one of the top-seeds in the tournament.
Without the injuries to start the year, an embarrassing loss to then No. 1 Tennessee or the 0-5 start in SEC play this season could have played out differently. Each setback was a lesson and instead of letting the bad times keep them down, they pulled together in unity to keep writing their own story.
"Each [Razorback player] in their own way were in a dark place," Calipari said after Arkansas beat Kansas in the first round. "The battle they had was with themselves. They had to get through that first. Then, they had to figure out they needed each other. Now, they're one heartbeat."
Calipari is a great storyteller, he'll even repeat it a few times to make sure its understood. While some stories are retold, it symbolic in significance to his life, career and love for coaching this game.
While his team may not be have a roster as talented at every position or boasts the same amount of depth some of his other squads in years past have, there is something special about his first group of Razorbacks. He's proven doubters wrong, pointed a deaf year toward all the hate pointed his way and is focused on making this as special of a season that not many thought was possible 50 days ago.
"I told them this is as a rewarding a year as I have had based on how far we come," Calipari said after his team defeated St. John's to advance to the Sweeet 16. "I told them prior to the game, 'How about we give ourselves a chance to make some magic? Let's go fight like heck, play free and loose and whatever happens, happens.'"