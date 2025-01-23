Razorbacks Notch First SEC Win In Most Unlikely Fashion
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball will have to get creative to string together wins in the absence of star freshman Boogie Fland, and the Razorbacks were exactly that in Wednesday's gritty, 68-65, comeback win over Georgia.
The pathway to snapping a five-game losing skid and notching an elusive SEC victory was equal parts unusual and unlikely given what Arkansas' strengths and weaknesses have proven to be this season.
On a night the Razorbacks shot just 31.0 percent from the field and 3 of 23 from three-point range, it was rebounding and free throws, ironically enough, that made the difference.
Arkansas' struggles on the backboards in SEC play have been well documented. The Hogs came into Wednesday's matchup with a minus-7 rebounding margin in league matchups, while facing a Georgia team that ranked 11th nationally in offensive rebound percentage.
Naturally, the Razorbacks finished plus-10 on the glass with 18 offensive rebounds that resulted in 33 second-chance points.
"The biggest thing in this game is we out-rebounded them by 10," said coach John Calipari. "Now that's one of the best rebounding teams, offensively especially, in the country. For us to do that tells you we're not far."
There was a night and day difference in the effort category for Arkansas between a sleepy first half and intense second-half rally in which it grabbed 13 of its offensive boards, including a game-sealer that sent Adou Thiero to the line with 1.8 seconds remaining and the score tied.
The closing sequence was a perfect synopsis for the entire game as Thiero gave Arkansas the lead by sinking the front end before grabbing his own offensive rebound and putting back a miss as the horn sounded.
That miss was one of only five misfires from the charity stripe for Arkansas, which sank 29 free throws on 34 attempts, a welcome development for a team shooting just 66 percent on an average of 18.6 trips to the line in SEC play.
On nights when the shots are not falling, teams have to find ways to put points on the board. Attacking the boards, getting to the rim, and drawing whistles was the recipe for Arkansas, spearheaded by freshman Karter Knox, who made 10 of 11 second-half free throws.
"Coaches told me at halftime to drive the ball and stop settling," Knox said. "I adapted to it really well, started driving it, got fouled. Started going for rebounds, got fouled. I’m too strong, they couldn’t hold me down there. Just going in, being aggressive."
Arkansas returns to action on Saturday for a critical home tilt against Oklahoma. Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Sooners is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.