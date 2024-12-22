All Hogs

Hogs' Russell Shares Fresh Perspective After Talk with Pittman

Freshman running back withdraws from portal, shares his enlightening discussion with coach main reason for return

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during armups before a game with the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during armups before a game with the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas Razorbacks true freshman running back Braylen Russell spoke out after his second withdraw from the transfer portal with a post on his X account Saturday night.

"The love I have for Coach [Sam] Pittman and the University of Arkansas is beyond words," Russell shared. "With everything happening in my life, I initially lost sight of what truly matters. But through conversations with Coach Pitt, I’ve regained perspective. Thank you so much, I love you, Coach Sam Pittman."

This post comes after Russell entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the regular season. After conflicting reports from two reporters, he ended up withdrawing his name out of the portal a few hours later.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound running back decided he would transfer a second time Sunday evening with a post on his X account which said "0 out." He eventually took a visit to Ole Miss this week before deciding to return to Arkansas a third time in less than two weeks.

Russell's decision to continue his career with Arkansas is good news for what is a depleted position group which lost JaQuinden Jackson to the NFL Draft and Rashod Dubion to both injury and decision to enter the portal. The Razorbacks were one of the most improved rushing attacks in the country this season improving from No. 87 nationally at 137 yards per game on the ground to No. 41 this season with 182 yards per game.

As a freshman, Russell finished with 47 carries for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He had a couple of breakout performances against No. 4 Tennessee in a 19-14 upset victory when he had eight carries for 62 yards and at Mississippi State where he carved up the Bulldogs defense for 175 yards on 11 yards a carry in a 5

HOGS FEED:

• Double-dip of double-doubles highlights Hogs' romp over Aggies

• Razorbacks dominate paint in penultimate non-conference game

 Can Razorbacks really count on Russell for anything now?

• Another day, another change of heart by Hogs' Braylen Russell

• Hogs land defensive edge from Florida Gators

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Jacob Davis
JACOB DAVIS

Home/Men's Basketball