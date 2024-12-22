Hogs' Russell Shares Fresh Perspective After Talk with Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas Razorbacks true freshman running back Braylen Russell spoke out after his second withdraw from the transfer portal with a post on his X account Saturday night.
"The love I have for Coach [Sam] Pittman and the University of Arkansas is beyond words," Russell shared. "With everything happening in my life, I initially lost sight of what truly matters. But through conversations with Coach Pitt, I’ve regained perspective. Thank you so much, I love you, Coach Sam Pittman."
This post comes after Russell entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the regular season. After conflicting reports from two reporters, he ended up withdrawing his name out of the portal a few hours later.
The 6-foot-1, 250-pound running back decided he would transfer a second time Sunday evening with a post on his X account which said "0 out." He eventually took a visit to Ole Miss this week before deciding to return to Arkansas a third time in less than two weeks.
Russell's decision to continue his career with Arkansas is good news for what is a depleted position group which lost JaQuinden Jackson to the NFL Draft and Rashod Dubion to both injury and decision to enter the portal. The Razorbacks were one of the most improved rushing attacks in the country this season improving from No. 87 nationally at 137 yards per game on the ground to No. 41 this season with 182 yards per game.
As a freshman, Russell finished with 47 carries for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He had a couple of breakout performances against No. 4 Tennessee in a 19-14 upset victory when he had eight carries for 62 yards and at Mississippi State where he carved up the Bulldogs defense for 175 yards on 11 yards a carry in a 5