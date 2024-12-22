Double-Dip of Double-Doubles Highlights Hogs' Romp Over Aggies
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On a day where everybody ate for Arkansas, it was a double-dip of double-doubles that stood out for the Razorbacks in Saturday's 95-67 win over North Carolina A&T at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas was a man down with starting guard Johnell Davis sidelined due to wrist soreness, but seven of the eight rotation players scored in double-figures and six Razorbacks logged multiple assists in what was arguably the most balanced attack of the season.
Preseason All-SEC center Jonas Aidoo had his most productive game since returning to the lineup and logged his first double-double in a Razorback uniform with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds,
He opened the game with an old-fashioned three-point play and had seven points, three rebounds and three blocks before the first media timeout to help put the game in firm control right out of the gates.
Aidoo's continued emergence and return to form is a welcome sight for an Arkansas team that has yet to play with a full deck of cards this season due to a number of injuries.
"It's important. It makes us difference," said head coach John Calipari. "You saw the physical play at the rim. He can do that."
Aidoo — who said he feels "80-85 percent" healthy — was pleased with his individual effort, but wants to continue to progress and help the Hogs in similar fashion come SEC play.
"I mean, it's great, but as longa s we got the win that's all that matters," Aidoo said. "I just want to help the team win. Do what I can and just go into conference play doing the same thing."
Freshman sensation Boogie Fland came one assist shy of a double-double last weekend against Central Arkansas, but he got over the hump on Saturday with a 12-point, 11-assist outing that spearheaded Arkansas' offensive attack.
Fland's table-setting set the tone for the Razorbacks on an afternoon where the team dished out 26 total assists to just six turnovers and saw both the points and shot attempts spread out throughout the rotation.
"Good. It's great. Five-star guard," Aidoo said of playing alongside Fland. "His mind is racing, but it's definitely great to play with a player like that. He's a special player for sure."
The Razorbacks will have the next several days off before returning to practice on Dec. 26 to begin preparations for the final non-conference matchup of the season against Oakland on Dec. 30 in Fayetteville.