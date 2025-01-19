New Injury Could Hamper Wounded Razorbacks Moving Forward
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas freshman Boogie Fland has had a rough go of late in SEC play. He was held to a season-low four points in the Razorbacks' 83-65 loss against the Missouri Tigers.
Hogs coach John Calipari said that Fland had been playing through a hand injury that he sustained against Florida inside Bud Walton Arena when teammate Billy Richmond stepped on it.
Fland's efficiency numbers in SEC play have left plenty to be desired, shooting a combined 22-for-78 in five games (28%). Calipari also seemed to hint that missing time could be on the table.
"His hand is pretty bad," Calipari said. "Don’t know what we’ll do going forward, but we’ve got to make sure that we get that thing right. We’ve got nine guys and if Boogie is out for a while we may have eight guys."
Fland is just one of two players to start all 18 games for the Razorbacks this year (DJ Wagner) and has assumed the primary ball handling duties.
Losing Fland would just be the latest in a laundry list of injuries that continue to pile up. Arkansas just got Zvonimir Ivisic back for 30 minutes after he had been in and out of the lineup.
Johnell Davis remains still on the road back to 100% from a wrist injury after being held to just seven points against Missouri in 19 minutes. With Ivisic getting an extended look, Aidoo, who himself had a back injury, saw his playing time dip to just 11 minutes.
Arkansas will take a wounded roster back home against Georgia to try and pick up its first SEC win. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.