Hogs' Missing Piece is Who Calipari Didn't Prioritize in Portal

"Arkansas is one of 4 high-majors that don't have a conference win. They're genuinely hard to watch. I don't know what the hell they've done to Johnell Davis. The game has passed John Calipari by"@GoodmanHoops on Arkansas' 0-5 start to SEC play



WATCH:https://t.co/eQX1B5d1MK pic.twitter.com/lm1Y45bCkc