Hogs Lose in Another Rout; ORU Beats Neighbors on Home Floor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas lost its second straight game in blowout fashion, this time a 94-73 loss to Oral Roberts at home. The Razorbacks never got back to within five points in the second half.
Senior guard Izzy Higginbottom continues to shoulder the load offensively for the Hogs and led all scorers with 27 points on 6-for-15 from the field. She was also 13-for-15 from the free throw line.
Oral Roberts had success both inside the paint and beyond the three-point line. Oral Roberts outscored Arkansas 34-28 in the paint and also made two more threes than the Hogs despite coming into the night shooting 22% from beyond the arc.
The Razorbacks also couldn't execute the small details. At the end of the half, Arkansas misjudged the time left on the clock at the end of the first half, waiving off a basket that would have cut the lead to five. Neighbors is still getting used to coaching a team with five international players
"I don't want to blame it on language barrier because it's not the English language," coach Mike Neighbors said. "It's my accent. The play that I call does sound kind of close to the other one to non-Arkansas kids."
Conversely, Oral Roberts hit a three at the end of the third quarter to stretch the lead from nine to 12, 69-57.
"I'd be lying to you if I didn't tell you it deflated me," Neighbors said. "I had a different talk planned [for in between quarters]."
Other than Higginbottom and Kiki Smith, who scored 20 points, no other player scored more than six.
"It's got to be a little bit of everybody [that steps up]," Neighbors said. "I can promise you the first person that does is going to get a lot of minutes because we need it vitally."
Arkansas will look to snap a two-game losing streak against in-state opponent Arkansas State 2 p.m. Sunday inside Bud Walton.