Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss, SEC Tourney, Round 2
NASHVILLE — Over the last three seasons Arkansas is winless against Chris Beard coached teams. That includes a pair of losses to him at Ole Miss and a carpet bombing of Eric Musselman's team in an exhibition game to open the Moody Center down in Austin.
If the Arkansas revenge tour is to continue, the Hogs will have to end another drought against an SEC coach. The Razorbacks gave head coach John Calipari his first win ever over Lamont Paris in a while nail biter against South Carolina in the opening round.
The Hogs lost to a then Top 25 Rebels team in Bud Walton back in early January, 73-66. Arkansas jumped out to an early nine-point lead, but couldn't keep the momentum going, falling behind by double digits in the second half before ultimately losing the second of what would become five consecutive SEC games.
The Storylines
• SEC Tournament Starts with Snafu Before Tip for Razorbacks
• Hogs' Story Not Ready for Presses, Plenty of Chapters Need Writing
• Razorbacks Epitomize 'Survive and Advance' in Win Over South Carolina
• Arkansas Avenges South Carolina Loss With Better Start in SEC Tournament
Out of Respect
Tip-Off
Ole Miss (8) vs. Arkansas (9), tip approx. 12:03 p.m.
Winner will face Auburn (1) at noon Friday in third round.
1st Half
Coming soon....
1st Half Stats
Coming soon....
2nd Half
Coming soon....
Final Stats
Coming soon...