Arkansas Avenges South Carolina Loss With Better Start in SEC Tournament
NASHVILLE — Arkansas survived a furious comeback attempt from South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC Tournament to avenge a loss to the Gamecocks with a 72-68 win.
"You [just] want to win games [at this point]," coach John Calipari said. "I'll look at the tape and figure out. But I just thought we got tentative and was trying to get out of the gym. You can't play that way."
Having seen most of a 20-point lead evaporate and failing to make a field goal for over 10 minutes, Trevon Brazile picked up two key offensive rebounds to avoid a second defeat to South Carolina in as many games.
"We lost to this team about a week ago," Brazile said. "They killed us. So we tried to come out today with a killer mindset. We did and we got the win."
Brazile crashed the offensive glass in a 61-60 game and kicked the ball out to DJ Wagner for a corner three. On the ensuing position Brazile made a tip shot to stretch the lead back to two possessions.
"It felt good," Wagner said. "Just seeing I had the open shot. Just taking that shot. My coach and my teammates influencing all of us. Like if we got plays, make 'em. I was open. I shot it. I know my team and coaches had confidence in me to take that shot."
Brazile led the team with 16 points.
It took less than six minutes for Arkansas to make three field goals against South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. 11 days earlier when the teams met, the Razorbacks made three field goals the entire first half.
The Razorbacks ended the first half on an 11-0 run and made five three-pointers in the first half after starting the first matchup 0-for-17 and lead by 17 at halftime, 47-30.
Jonas Aidoo continued his good run of form, scoring the same number of points by himself in the first half (14) as the team 11 days ago.
Arkansas' frontcourt, once considered the weakness of a team that started 0-5 in SEC play, dominated in the paint, outscoring South Carolina 20-10 in the paint in the first half.
Brazile continues to cause problems for teams with his ability to stretch the floor with three triples.
Midway through the second half, South Carolina seemed to put a spell on Arkansas' offense similar to the first game.
The Razorbacks missed 12 straight shots and failed to score for over seven minutes as South Carolina slowly fought its way back into the game. The Gamecocks went on an extended 22-4 run.
All-SEC player Colin Murray-Boyles who scored 35 against Arkansas keyed the comeback with another double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Arkansas will now look to avenge another loss. They'll face Ole Miss noon Thursday in the second round. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. The Rebels beat Arkansas 73-66 in January.