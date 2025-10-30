Razorback Report: Men's basketball has second player named to award watchlist
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tip-off for the men’s college basketball season is fast approaching and the preseason honors and award watchlists are flowing fast.
No. 14 Arkansas already has one player named to one of the awards lists for the national Men’s Starting Five with freshman Darius Acuff Jr. being added to the Bob Cousy Award watchlist earlier this week.
That award is given to the nation’s best point guard. Now another Razorback has been named to a watchlist for a similar award.
ICYMI: Instant takeaways from Arkansas' comeback win over Memphis in last tune-up
Arkansas sophomore Karter Knox was one of the 20 players named to the 2025 watch list for the Julius Erving Award that’s given to the nation’s best small forward.
Knox was a key contributor to the Razorbacks’ run to the Sweet 16 in last season’s NCAA Tournament. He played in all 36 games for Arkansas and made 24 starts while averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds per game.
He is just the ninth player in program history to reach at least 300 points, 100 rebounds, 30 assists, 20 steals and 10 blocks as a freshman.
The second half of the season was when Knox cranked up his production and averaged 30.9 minutes, 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds while shooting 52.3 percent (57-109) from the field, 43.5 percent (20-of-46) from 3PT and 90.3 percent (53-66) at the line in the final 18 games.
The Selection Committees for the Julius Erving Award is composed of top college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.
The winner of the 2026 Erving Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the four other members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy (point guard), the Jerry West Award (shooting guard), the Karl Malone Award (power forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (center).
