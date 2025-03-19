Razorbacks Add More International Flavor to 2026 Roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While Arkansas coach John Calipari prepares for the crescendo of this season with the Razorbacks getting ready to play Kansas in the first round of March Madness, he is also looking towards the future and adding to the class of 2026.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Karim Rtail, a forward originally from Lebanon with professional experience in Lithuania has committed to Arkansas. He chose the Razorbacks over Penn State, Butler and SMU.
Rtail spent the last two seasons playing for Neptuans Akvaservis Klaipeda in the Lithuanian NKL. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 35 games, making nine starts.
According to his FIBA page, he also has international experience at both the youth and senior level with the Lebanese National team. He averaged 17.8 points in five games in the 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship and 13.6 points in seven games at the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.
He was also on the roster for the senior team on the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers and appeared in one game.
Rtail joins a 2026 class that includes Darius Acuff Jr., Isaiah Sealy and Meleek Thomas. Before Rtali's committment, Arkansas' class ranked fourth nationally and first in the SEC, behind only Houston, Duke and Connecticut.
Arkansas tips off against Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 6:10 p.m Thursday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.