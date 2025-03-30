Razorbacks Best Kentucky in Pitcher's Duel; Return to .500 in SEC Play
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas took down Kentucky 2-1 Sunday in a low-scoring affair to win five of its last six SEC games.
It's also the team's first SEC sweep since March 31- April 2, 2023, against Mississippi State.
Kentucky took its first lead of the series on a leadoff homer off the bat Ally Hutchins against Arkansas starter Reis Beuerlein.
Arkansas responded by scratching across a run in the home half of the first. Reagan Johnson, who leads the team in stolen bases, led off the frame with a bunt single. and promptly stole second for her team-leading 14th stolen base.
She came around to score on Bri Ellis' RBI sac fly, Ellis' 52nd in 33 games.
Beuerlein, who pitched the final inning Saturday, settled in and only allowed one other baserunner in four innings of work. She has allowed just one run in her past 10 1/3 frames after giving up nearly a run per inning through her first 19 2/3.
Kentucky starter Carson Fall matched Beuerlein putting up four scoreless innings after the leadoff frame, stranding seven baserunners.
The Razorbacks were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base, struggling to get the clutch hit to break the game open. The Hogs squandered its biggest chance in the fifth with runners on first and second with one out.
Third baseman Ella McDowell cranked her first homer in nearly a month to straightaway center to lead off the sixth. It ended up being the winning run.
Arkansas flirted with fire twice trying to close the game with freshman Peyton Burnham on the mound.
After a leadoff infield single, shortstop Atalyia Rijo fielded a liner hit right at her to turn a double play. Kentucky would load the bases on a single and a pair of walks before a popup mercifully completed the sweep.
Arkansas now looks to get above .500 for the first time in conference play on the road against Florida 5 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.