Arkansas Native Sees Stock Rise This Summer, Razorbacks Extend Offer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Oak Hill Academy is known for developing young men for their respective college careers dating back to the 1980's. The Warriors' program has seen more than 30 alumni selected in the NBA Draft, including Carmelo Anthony, likely the school's biggest star.
Springdale native Courtland Muldrew transferred to Oak Hill this week with his stock hotter than at any point in his recruitment. With his summer surge, Arkansas coach John Calipari was impressed enough to offer the elite scorer a scholarship.
As a junior at Springdale, the 6-foot-3 guard scored nearly 25 points per game in 6A conference play, the highest level of high school athletics in Arkansas.
Muldrew is a rated a 4-star by three publications with his highest ranking at No. 100 overall, per 247sports. He is the No. 20 shooting guard this cycle and now No. 2 prospect in Virginia after his transfer. He began his scoring tear at Nike EYBL's fourth event in Kansas City averaging over 23 points per game.
Oklahoma, Colorado, Washington, West Virginia, Creighton, Arizona State and Mississippi State have joined Arkansas in offering Muldrew. He has been on the Sooners' and Bulldogs' campuses this summer and plans to take an official visit to Fayetteville.
He tells allHOGS that in addition to his official with the Razorbacks, he will head to LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Muldrew took an official to Oklahoma earlier this month with the Sooners feeling good about landing him.
IN HIS WORDS
"Offseason has gone well. I just want to focus on getting my body right for the season. Playing with confidence is key and I’ve felt like I’m doing that well with Team Thad (his EYBL squad) this summer.
"One moment that stands out was definitely dunking on someone at Session 4 in Kansas City. A great moment which definitely changed the energy of the game."
"My main goal is to be ready for college ball by the end of the year."
Arkansas has dipped into Oak Hill a couple times over the years adding Bryant native KK Robinson and Glenn Bryant.
