Where Hogs Rank in ESPN's Updated Bracketology After Texas Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Once a team figures things out toward the end of a season, the NCAA Tournament selection committee will be a bit more lenient for an at-large bid.
That may very welll end up being the case as it's not always about how it starts, but how a season finishes and the Arkansas Razorbacks are currently experiencing that fine line. Over the last 10 games, the Hogs have won 7-of-10 with near misses against top ranked Auburn, then No. 8 Texas A&M and former No. 3 Alabama by a combined 13 points.
"You know, we’ve been close, but today I broke out the ‘refuse to lose,'" Calipari said after Arkansas' 92-85 win against Missouri. "I don’t care what you do, how you do it, refuse to lose. When it’s late in the game, refuse to lose."
Calipari's message resonated with his team along with playing fearless to not only be off the NCAA Tournament's play-in games in Dayton, Ohio seed line, but in perfect position to be formally invited to dance. Arkansas' movement up bracketology boards is almost unfathomable after starting SEC play 0-5, without potential lottery pick Boogie Fland and leading scorer Adou Thiero out with a hyperextension of his left knee.
Arkansas will certainly have an opportunity to bolster its tournament resume over the next 10 days with road games against South Carolina (Quad 2), Vanderbilt (Quad 1) and hosting Mississippi State (Quad 1). If the Razorbacks are able to win each of those, it would bring the regular season record to 20-11 and 9-9 against SEC competition.
Calipari and his staff continue to give credit to the Razorbacks' fanbase for sticking with his team despite the struggles. Arkansas is 4-2 inside Bud Walton Arena since picking up its first SEC victory against Georgia Jan. 22, which is a major reason for its rise among Lunardi and other bracketologists.
"Everybody watching this team knows we’re getting better," Calipari said after the Missouri game. "Now we just gotta finish. But these kids, they’re resilient. Let me say it again to the fans, they’re resilient, because we’ve struggled. it’s what they did to my kids, to build them up, to pump them up, to keep them going. That’s what [Bud Walton Arena] is, and I tell you what, they were great today."
Assistant coach Kenny Payne was complimentary of Arkansas' crowd of diehard's as he came away impressed by how much energy they give the athletes.
"I've been really impressed with the crowd," Payne said after the Texas victory. "You know, they were fighting with us. That's what we need. Sometimes fans don't really understand the importance to have them in there, being loud, screaming and fighting with us. But we need them, and they've been great this whole year."