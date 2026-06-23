Razorbacks Learn of Challenging SEC Slate for 2026-27 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are set for several marquee SEC games next season with the headliner being a trip to Kentucky and Rupp Arena.

The Hogs first traveled to Lexington in 2025 for coach John Calipari's infamous return to Rupp Arena, where the Razorbacks took down the Wildcats, 89-79.

The initial thought heading into the 2026-27 basketball season was that the Razorbacks and Wildcats should have a home-and-home series instead of just playing a single date per season. The flame of the old rivalry was reignited following Calipari's decision to leave Kentucky for Arkansas in April 2024.

However, the SEC has allowed just two meetings over the past two seasons which leaves fans on each side longing for more.

It was also announced that the Hogs would host the LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Other road games include Texas A&M, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU, and Missouri.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Billy Richmond III (24) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Rothstein also announced that the Razorbacks would play a home-and-home series with the Alabama Crimson Tide after only taking on the Crimson Tide last year in a double-overtime thriller, where the Hogs would drop to the Tide, 117-115.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, this is the game that really helped freshman phenom Darius Acuff Jr. jump up draft boards to help ultimately lead to him being a consensus top 10 pick.

Arkansas' series with Alabama has been relatively one sided of late since Nate Oats took over in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide have won the previous six games with the Razorbacks' last win coming at home in 2021.

The Razorbacks SEC schedule will help when it comes to the all important strength of schedule metric as the NCAA Tournament relies heavily on it when it comes to seeding.

The Razorbacks are once again looking to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament and the game against Alabama is a solid indicator of where the team is at no matter when its played.

After suffering a rout at the hands of Florida on the road to close out the month of February, the Gators are expected to be the consensus preseason No. 1 team in the country and will play the Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

This will be the first time the Gators will play in Fayetteville since 2025 when coach Todd Golden led Florida to a stunning 71-63 victory. This will also be junior guard Boogie Fland's return to Arkansas after transferring to Florida following his freshman year.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman forward Miikka Muurinen | Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball

Calipari and junior wing Billy Richmond III will likely be looking for revenge after the Gators blitzed the Razorbacks all night in a 111-77 loss in Gainesville.

With a roster built on freshmen and a pair of impact transfers, Arkansas is hoping this is the roster dynamic that will fuel a deep postseason run and ultimately make it back to the Final 4 for the first time since 1995.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.