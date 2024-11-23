REACTION: Trojans Didn't Backdown Against Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a late second half lull which enabled Little Rock to stay in the game, Arkansas took care of business Friday night with a 79-67 victory.
The Trojans were able to get in a rhythm of sorts, pulling within seven points with 10:05 left in the game, but Arkansas showed spurtability down the stretch to win by double digits. Coach John Calipari will have plenty of film to go over, including bad passes and ill-advised costly decisions, to help his team become a well-oiled machine.
Thiero Impresses Again
Give Adou Thiero props. The junior transfer from Kentucky continues to be one of the surprises this season around college basketball. The 6-foot-9 small forward has the ability to play multiple positions and his athleticism allows him to wow spectators whenever the ball is in his hands.
During his time in Lexington, Thiero never scored more than 16 points in a game. Since arriving at Arkansas, he has developed into an efficient three-level scorer while also being a threat in transition with or without the ball in hand.
Thiero has scored 20 or more points in three of five games, including a team-high 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 9-of-10 from the free throw line. Little Rock's physical defensive mindset did force him into five turnovers, but he still contributed in other areas, leading the Hogs with eight rebounds, six steals and two blocks in 29 minutes.
Hogs' Defense Can Get Hot
For the second straight game, the Razorbacks used handsy defense to force multiple turnovers early on to stretch the lead. Arkansas forced 15 steals, including six before the first media timeout.
The Hogs slowed down the Trojans' ability to connect from three as the team made just 6-of-22 beyond the arc which was nearly 20% lower than their season average. Guards Jonathan Lawson and Mwani Wilkinson were two of the Trojans' best three-point shooters at a 47%, but shot a combined 4-of-16.
The Trojans' perimeter struggles fall in line with just how good Arkansas' three-point defense has been this season, allowing opponents to shoot just 27%, which hovers around the Top 100 in the country. One of Calipari's biggest issues later on in his Kentucky tenure was opponents' ability to score at will against the Wildcats.
A short seven months later, the storyline has flipped as Arkansas' defense continues to be a strong suit on both ends of the floor. With various injuries forcing Calipari to play a seven man rotation with one true big, the Razorbacks have still shown a desire to play well defensively with 28 points off turnovers.