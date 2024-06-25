Razorbacks Receive Prediction for Major Target
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Razorbacks coach John Calipari is positioning his program in a great spot to land one of the country's most electric prospects, Darius Acuff. The Detroit, Michigan native and current athlete at IMG Academy in Florida has been forecasted to Arkansas, per Jacob Polachek of On3.
Acuff is the No. 1 point guard prospect in the 2025 class, No. 7 player nationally and No. 2 amongst Sunshine State athletes. The 6-1, 175 pound guard is wired to score in bunches. He recently led Team USA's 18U National Team to a gold medal performance in the FIBA Americup this month. Over six games, he averaged 18 points per game along with five rebounds, four assists and one steal. He stayed hot all week shooting an efficient 47% from the field.
His most impressive performance during tournament play came in blowout style against Belize. In only 13 minutes of action. He scored 23 points (9-12FGs) and dished 5 assists during America’s 96-point victory.
The 5-star senior holds 21 scholarships from schools around the country including Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, UConn, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio State, Rutgers and others. He has recently visited the Razorbacks and Jayhawks this offseason. Currently, the two programs are perceived as leaders in his recruitment. Kentucky was in the mix early on until Calipari made his way to Fayetteville from Lexington.
With Acuff potentially committing to Arkansas it would likely send Darryn Peterson to Kansas. The Jayhawks can be considered favorites for Peterson but he is expected to visit Ohio State and North Carolina. Another prospect the Razorbacks are recruiting heavily is 5-star small forward Meleek Thomas who visited last week. Two-time defending national champions UConn will be hard to beat for Thomas but never say never for Calipari in recruiting. When he desperately wants someone out of the high school ranks he is rarely told no.
Arkansas 2025 Targets
No. 1 SF A.J. Dybantsa
No. 2 PF Cameron Boozer
No. 3 SG Darryn Peterson
No. 5 PF Koa Peat
No. 6 SG Meleek Thoams
No. 8 PG Darius Acuff
No. 10 SG Jasper Johnson
No. 17 PF/C Chris Cenac
No. 54 SF Isaiah Sealey
No. 63 PF Terrion Burgess
