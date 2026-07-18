Thomas: 'I'll Forever Be One of The Best on The Court' After Summer League Showing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Meleek Thomas was worth the price of admission during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The rookie guard out of Arkansas put together one of the most impressive Summer League runs of 2026 and capped it with another box office performance on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.

Thomas scored a game-high 24 points on 10-20 (50 percent) shooting from the field, including a 3-8 (38 percent) mark from beyond the arc. He added two rebounds, two assists and a steal in Cleveland's 100-91 consolation game win over Chicago, playing for just over 25 minutes.

Cavs rookie Meleek Thomas continues to SHINE at @NBASummerLeague!



He scored a game-high 24 points for the @cavs in the win vs. the Bulls 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZfPrBXlkTC — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2026

In the four Summer League games he played in, Thomas averaged a whopping 27.3 points per game on an even 50 percent (41-82) clip from the field.

You'd be hard pressed to find a young NBA player whose stock rose more in Sin City over the last two weeks.

"The biggest thing I learned about myself during Summer League is I learned I'll forever and always be me," Thomas told ESPN postgame. "And not change for anybody. My game's going to speak for itself the whole time. My character is going to speak for itself, it's going to stay the same. I'm going to forever be one of the best, if not the best on the court I play on, for sure."

Thomas arguably was the best player on the floor in all four of his Summer League games and may have played his way into Cleveland's rotation going into the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Cavs already have depth at guard with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, but a young buck like Thomas who can come in off the bench and score in bunches would be much appreciated for a Cleveland team that has a ways to go to become a true NBA title threat.

With that said, Thomas won't be the best player on the floor on a nightly basis when the NBA regular season begins and he's pressed into action.

Arkansas Razorbacks guards Darius Acuff Jr (5) and Meleek Thomas (1) celebrate after a play during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 108-74. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How well he adjusts to that reality, especially given that being one of the best players on the court at any given time has always been his reality, will be a big factor in how successful his rookie season is.

Still, there's potential for Thomas to be a huge piece for the Cavaliers this season and potentially contend for the NBA Rookie of the Year award alongside Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr.

For Arkansas coach John Callipari, he has no issue endorsing how good of professional prospects both his former guards were last season at Arkansas. He would often boast about their level of confidence, claiming they could each run for president one day because they don't believe anyone would be able to stop them.

"Because they have otherworldly confidence," Calipari said after Arkansas' victory over Hawaii in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. "Both of them could run for president someday. You can't tell them anything about, 'You're not this. You're not that.' They look at you like, 'You're nuts.' Both of them play that way."

Thomas is a tireless worker behind the scenes, and takes coaching well. He knows what he is capable and has what Calipari describes as "supreme confidence" in his abilities as a professional

"The biggest thing, his energy, his ability to stay in front of people and pressure the ball," Calipari said in a video last month. "In the NBA, turning the ball when it’s in the backcourt coming up. It's his ability to say I belong here. I have confidence. He has supreme confidence and it takes that in that league. You know where he got it from? He lives in the gym. You talk about a gym rat.

"Meleek Thomas is only going get better and better. I’m telling you, I’m excited about his future in that league.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.