Kings vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League Consolation Game

The Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets close out their summer schedules with an NBA Summer League consolation contest on Friday night.

Both teams went 1-3 through their first four games to set up this fifth and final contest.

Coincidentally, each of these teams won the first game before dropping the last three. The Kings beat the Clippers, while the Hornets beat the Magic.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NBA Summer League matchup.

Kings vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings -1.5 (-110)

Hornets +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kings -125

Hornets +105

Total

183.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kings vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, NBCSCA

Kings record: 1-3

Hornets record: 1-3

Kings vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Hornets Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Kings vs. Hornets Key Player to Watch

Emanuel Sharp, Guard, Kings

With the seventh overall pick, Darius Acuff Jr., done for the summer, eyes turn to the Kings' second-round pick Emanuel Sharp.

The Houston product spent four years in college and is looking to transition to the pro game. He’s averaging 15.8 points on 39.5% shooting (36.4% from deep) through four games this summer.

Kings vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have played at least one extremely low-scoring game this summer, and I think that could be the case again tonight.

Neither team has anything to play for, obviously, and that could lead to a slower pace in the final game of the summer.

Pick: UNDER 183.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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