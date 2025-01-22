What Happens to Razorbacks' Offense with No Boogie Time?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas coach John Calipari told the media about point guard Boogie Fland's injury after a blowout loss to Missouri on Saturday, it carried an ominous note.
"He fell in the game at our place against Florida," Calipari said. "His hand is pretty bad," Calipari said after the game. "Don't know what we'll do going forward, but we've got to make sure that we get that thing right."
For the struggling Razorbacks, who are off to an 0-5 start in the SEC, they need any kind of win. The wheels on the wagon are wobbling and the feeling is this team could be ready to careen into a ditch. Without Fland the rest of the way, things could be ready to sail off into the Boston Mountains.
Fland was "doubtful," according to Calipari at his radio show Monday. He is the Hogs' second-leading scorer this season, averaging 15.1 points on 39.1 percent shooting from the floor and 36.5 percent shooting from three. The freshman was also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
More importantly, he makes the offense go, sputtering as it may appear at times these days. We don't know if that's Boogie, who has quickly become a fan favorite, or due to other guys or even the overall scheme. But now there are some players who are going to have to step up.
It is expected DJ Wagner will move more into the point guard spot because he's played there before. The problems for Arkansas this year have been primarily on offense because the defense is playing well enough to win games. This bunch just can't shoot straight.
They get a chance to get the season back on course (if that's even possible) at home Wednesday night against Georgia. What kind of crowd shows up may give us an indication of how the fans are feeling, especially for the late 8 p.m. tipoff. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Fans can also listen on the Razorback Sports Network statewide and ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.