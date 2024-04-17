Peyton Holt: Razorbacks' Secret Swiss Army Knife
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Peyton Holt was going to be the odd man out. Jared Sprague-Lott locked down the third base starting job. His bat woke up just in time after a horrid start to SEC play.
Wehiwa Aloy has started all 36 games at shortstop. Ben McLaughlin has started all 36 games at either first base or DH. Peyton Stovall has started 24 straight games since returning from a broken foot, including the last 21 at second base. Nolan Souza emerged as a powerful bat and the team's fifth infielder and primary starter at designated hitter.
So despite a .366 career average across two seasons since transferring to Arkansas, Holt saw just three starts over the past month and was used primarily as a pinch-hitter. However, it was only a matter of time before the Greenwood native cracked the line-up. The four primary outfielders: Ross Lovich, Will Edmunson, Kendall Diggs and Ty Wilmsmeyer are hitting a combined .195 in SEC play (31-for-159).
Coach Dave Van Horn, desperate for answers, decided to put Holt's versatility to the test. He put Holt in right field for his first collegiate outfield start against San Jose State April 9.
Then Holt got starts in left in the final two games against Alabama for his first two starts in SEC play since opening weekend against Missouri. He delivered with a game-tying homer with two outs in the top of the ninth Saturday.
Van Horn pushed the envelope further, starting Holt in center in Arkansas' 9-8 comeback victory over Texas Tech Tuesday. Holt went 1-for-5 with an RBI single that drove in the first run of a six-run fifth, spurring the fight back.
"At any level of baseball if you’ve got a guy that can play multi-positions and swing the bat, you can give a guy a rest," Van Horn said. "He can start at a position, move around, move around in the game when you make changes. Even the big leagues have a utility player. A lot of times that guy can play left or right field and all the infield positions. It’s really valuable."
Holt thought his practice in the outfield wouldn't translate into starting an SEC game so quickly, but was ready to be inserted into the line-up.
"I’ve been working out there a little bit over the past couple of weeks," Holt said. "Just been given another option to play another position. To be honest, I was kind of surprised to see myself in left field today too. It was just me going out there and playing."
The revolving door in left field may finally be over and it's a career infielder who has done nothing but hit who's tasked with trying to breathe life into a line-up that scored just eight runs against Alabama.
"I liked his approach at the plate," Van Horn said. "It was really good to see as we’re trying to figure out what to do over there. Right now I’d say it’s his spot."
Holt and the rest of the Razorbacks finish a two-game series against Texas Tech 4 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
HOGS FEED:
• Primer for Razorback Gymnastics national semifinal
• Arkansas got big inning to start comeback, but had to scratch, claw for win over Texas Tech
• Razorbacks trying to land McDonald's All-American under Calipari
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook