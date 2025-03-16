No. 1 Oklahoma Flexes Muscle in Series Finale, Sweeps Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 15 Arkansas became the latest victim of No. 1 Oklahoma's unstoppable freight train that spans nearly half a decade.
Over the past four and a half seasons, where the Sooners won four straight national championships under coach Patty Gasso, the Sooners have won nearly 95% of their games (261-15).
Their latest win in the ledger was a 10-7 win over Arkansas to complete the series sweep and improve to a perfect 26-0.
Arkansas is now 1-5 in SEC play and Oklahoma remains as the last undefeated team in the country.
FIrst baseman Bri Ellis' nation's-leading 14th and 15th homers wasn't enough to stave off the Sooners
For the second game in a row, Arkansas' David vs. Goliath upset bid got off to the best possible start, starter Cam Harrison stranded two in the top of the first and designated player Courtney Day came through with a two-out, three-run homer to give the Hogs an early 3-0 lead.
Oklahoma showed its might and resilience. In the four different innings that Arkansas scored runs, the Sooners scored at least one run the next half inning each time. Oklahoma sent 11 players hung a six-spot on the Hogs in the second to take back all the momentum. The inning was highlighted by two homers for the Sooners.
The game followed a familiar pattern, every time Arkansas inched closer, Oklahoma would add insurance. Ellis' first two-run homer of the day drew the Hogs back to within 6-5, but shortstop Gabbie Garcia got those two runs with the second homer of her own.
Arkansas never got the tying run up to the plate after the third.
The Razorbacks will conclude its four-game homestand against Central Arkansas 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.