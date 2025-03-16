All Hogs

No. 1 Oklahoma Flexes Muscle in Series Finale, Sweeps Razorbacks

Sooners show offensive power in Sunday game against Hogs

Daniel Shi

Arkansas' Bri Ellis at the plate against No. 1 Oklahoma as part of a two-homer day. The Sooners won 10-7.
Arkansas' Bri Ellis at the plate against No. 1 Oklahoma as part of a two-homer day. The Sooners won 10-7. / Walt Beazley-Arkansas Communications
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 15 Arkansas became the latest victim of No. 1 Oklahoma's unstoppable freight train that spans nearly half a decade.

Over the past four and a half seasons, where the Sooners won four straight national championships under coach Patty Gasso, the Sooners have won nearly 95% of their games (261-15).

Their latest win in the ledger was a 10-7 win over Arkansas to complete the series sweep and improve to a perfect 26-0.

Arkansas is now 1-5 in SEC play and Oklahoma remains as the last undefeated team in the country.

FIrst baseman Bri Ellis' nation's-leading 14th and 15th homers wasn't enough to stave off the Sooners

For the second game in a row, Arkansas' David vs. Goliath upset bid got off to the best possible start, starter Cam Harrison stranded two in the top of the first and designated player Courtney Day came through with a two-out, three-run homer to give the Hogs an early 3-0 lead.

Oklahoma showed its might and resilience. In the four different innings that Arkansas scored runs, the Sooners scored at least one run the next half inning each time. Oklahoma sent 11 players hung a six-spot on the Hogs in the second to take back all the momentum. The inning was highlighted by two homers for the Sooners.

The game followed a familiar pattern, every time Arkansas inched closer, Oklahoma would add insurance. Ellis' first two-run homer of the day drew the Hogs back to within 6-5, but shortstop Gabbie Garcia got those two runs with the second homer of her own.

Arkansas never got the tying run up to the plate after the third.

The Razorbacks will conclude its four-game homestand against Central Arkansas 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.

HOGS FEED:

• Razorbacks add more Georgia flavor to defensive backs for 2026

• Boogie's return could help solve Razorbacks' biggest problem

One year removed from Tommy John, Jimenez breaking out for Hogs

• Arkansas provides update on Thiero's status for tournament

• Hawaiian homers lets Razorbacks surf past Rebels for first SEC win

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Softball