Razorback adds USA Softball Player of the Year to league honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas first baseman Bri Ellis capped off a historical season by winning the sport's ultimate individual honor.
Ellis was named USA Softball's Player of the Year, an award voted on annually by the coaches.
The Razorbacks came one win away from the program's first Women's College World Series (WCWS appearance, thanks in no small part due to Ellis' groundbreaking season and perhaps the greatest season in SEC history.
Ellis finished the season slashing .440/.639/1.090. with 26 homers to go along with a .988 fielding percentage at first base.
The .639 on-base percentage, 1.090 slugging percentage and 26 home runs are all not only program records, but are either outright or tied for the SEC record dating back to 1997 when the conference first sponsored softball.
The slugging percentage of 1.090 is the first in SEC history over 1.000 and shatters the previous record by nearly 100 points, held by Alisa Goler of Georgia in 2009 (.994).
To go along with her hitting numbers, she drew 69 walks in just 134 at-bats. Teams often times would show no interest in pitching to her as her season continued to gather more and more attention and momentum.
Ellis was held to just 1-for-12 in the NCAA Tournament across six games, but still reached base 13 times via the free pass, including four walks in the 1-0 game against Oklahoma State in a dramatic 6-5 comeback win.
The historical individual season played a big role in allowing Arkansas to achieve an unprecedented level of success.
Under coach Courtney Deifel, the Razorbacks finished with a record of 44-14 and 14-10 in SEC play, where 14 of the 15 teams in the conference made the tournament. It also included a run to the semifinals of the conference tournament.
The regular season success allowed the Hogs to garner the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and host a regional for the third straight season.
They went through the regional round undefeated, beating Saint Louis and Oklahoma State twice.
Arkansas had home field advantage at Bogle Park against Ole Miss in the Super Regional but lost 7-4 in a decisive third game to the Ole Miss Rebels to be denied a trip to Oklahoma City to play for a national championship.
The other two finalists Jordy Bahl of Nebraska and Nijaree Canady of Texas Tech were both very successful two-way players for their respective schools, but Ellis' otherworldly numbers beat out both their accomplishments at the plate and in the circle.
She is the first Razorback to win the award since it was first given out in 2002.
Ellis is out of eligibility and will not return to the Hogs in 2026, having played two seasons at Auburn before transferring to Arkansas.
She could continue her softball career with the Talons of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) after being drafted No. 2 earlier this month in the collegiate draft.
The WCWS begins 11 a.m. Thursday on the networks of ESPN and runs through June 6.