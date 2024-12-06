Arkansas Snaps Skid, Beats Boston College in ACC/SEC Challenge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defeated Boston College 75-64 behind a career-high 38 points from guard Izzy Higginbottom. The game was part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Razorbacks' win contributed to the SEC winning the overall challenge 10-6.
The Hogs had lost both its games in the Daytona Beach Classic against Oklahoma State and Bowling Green. The team fell below .500 at 4-5 for the first time coming into the game. Higginbottom's 38 points on 14-for-23 from the field were tied for the fifth-most in Razorbacks history and the most in a game by a Hog since Erynn Barnum scored 37 against Ole Miss during the 2022-23 season.
Prior to the game, a moment of silence was observed for long-time Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sportswriter Bob Holt, who passed away Thursday night.
"Sad day for all of us," coach Mike Neighbors said postgame. "I was hoping Izzy would get 43, so that'd be one for every year he covered the Hogs. We'll definitely miss him"
Higginbottom took over the game down the stretch, scoring 15 of her 38 points in the fourth quarter. The Hogs outscored Boston College 25-11 in the final 10 minutes, turning a 53-50 deficit into a double-digit win.
"We needed that win," Neighbors said. "We've been reeling a little bit. We've lost a couple of games that we felt like we were in. There was obvious improvement on the things we worked on the two days in practice."
Kiki Smith, the only other Razorback in double figures, had 15 points. Vera Ojenuwa led Arkansas with 10 rebounds.
The Razorbacks will continue with the second game three-game homestand inside Bud Walton Arena against Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday and will be streamed on SEC+.