Higginbottom Shines on Senior Day; Arkansas Drops Sixth Straight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fell to 9-20 on the season with a 94-54 loss to No. 16 Oklahoma on senior night inside Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks have now lost six in a row and have not won a game for three weeks.
It's the fourth time this season that the Razorbacks have lost by 40 points or more,
After Phoenix Stotijn made a three on the opening possession of the game, the Hogs did not lead for the rest of the game as Arkansas was no match for Oklahoma's leading scorer on the season, center Reagan Beers. Beers finished with 30 points on 12-for-14 shooting, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.
"She is as good a finisher as we've had in our game in a while," coach Mike Neighbors said about Beers. "She does an unbelievable job of using her off arm, shoulder, the offside of her body to shield away any defensive player."
Despite Izzy Higginbottom's 22 points, Arkansas couldn't keep up with Oklahoma's scoring power. Oklahoma made 12 threes and attempted 82 total field goals. The Razorbacks once again struggled on the glass, getting outrebounded 54-40 and allowing 15 second chance points to the Sooners.
"I have no idea." Neighbors said on how Higginbottom is so effective at just 5-foot-7. "I've sat there and I've tried to dissect it and figure out it makes no sense to me."
Oklahoma used a 15-0 run midway through the third quarter to turn a 10-point lead into a 25 point lead.
In what has been a theme for the entire season, Arkansas struggled to find a second option to score. Stotijn was the team's second leading scorer with just eight points.
Despite it being Arkansas' senior night, there was a audible cheer from a contingent of Oklahoma fans that made the trip to Fayetteville when the final whistle sounded.
"We're trying to grow a fan base," Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "National level women's basketball is at just an all-time high and so we want to be able to do that."
The Razorbacks will finish its home schedule against Missouri 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.