Razorback Report: Arkansas golfers cap off dominant showing at Blessings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas capped off its dominant performance at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational with three big wins
The Razorbacks’ men’s golf team secured first place with a 3-under par score for the tournament and the women’s team posted an 8-under par to finish atop the team leaderboards.
Arkansas’s John Daly II won the men’s individual title with a 2-under par score after a 3-under par round Wednesday.
Mississippi State’s Avery Weed won the individual women’s title by two strokes over Arkansas’s Maria Jose Marin. Weed and Marin were the only two golfers in the tournament so finish each round under par.
ICYMI: Petrino nearing defensive staff hire amid Razorbacks coaching changes
Both the men and women teams had four golfers finish inside the top six of their respective leaderboards. Daly led the men with a 2-under par total for the tournament, followed by Erich Fortlage (1-over), Cam Smith (1-over) and Gerardo Gomez (2-over). In addition, Razorback junior Thomas Curry, playing as an individual, tied for 20th.
On the women’s side, Marin posted a 12-under par total for the tournament and was followed by Clarisa Temelo (Even), Abbey Schutte (Even) and Reagan Zibilski (5-over) on the leaderboard.
Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
Par 72 – 7,969 yards
Final Results (Men):
1 Arkansas, -3
2 Louisville, +14
3 Brigham Young, +28
4 Kansas State, +31
5 Mississippi State, +42
6 Missouri, +43
7 Washington State, +47
8 Kent State, +50
9 Maryland, +57
10 UNC Greensboro, +61
Final Results (Women):
1. Arkansas, -8
2. Kent State, +28
3. Mississippi State, +35
4. Kansas State, +38
5. Louisville, +52
6. BYU, +54
7. Missouri, +59
8. Maryland, +62
9. Washington State, +69
10. UNCG, +89
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Golf: Arkansas at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Women’s Golf: Arkansas at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at PTT 20K Norman
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: No. 7 Arkansas at No. 10 South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at PTT 20K Norman
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas offensive lineman Fernando Carmona has been named to the 2025 Hispanic College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List, the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. Carmona was one of five SEC student-athletes selected to the list alongside Joey Aguilar (Tennessee), KC Concepion (Texas A&M), Josh Cuevas (Alabama), and Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt).
- Arkansas baseball’s trip to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas has been finalized. The Razorbacks will kickoff the 2026 season with a game February 13 against Oklahoma State and then will face TCU the following day, as part of the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. Arkansas will wrap up the showdown with matchup against Texas Tech on February 13.
Shriners Children’s College Showdown (Baseball)
Friday, Feb. 13
11 a.m. – Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech
3 p.m. – TCU vs. Vanderbilt
7 p.m. – Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Feb. 14
11 a.m. – Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt
3 p.m. – Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
7 p.m. – Arkansas vs. TCU
Sunday, Feb. 15
10:30 a.m. – Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma State
2:30 p.m. – Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
6:30 p.m. – TCU vs. Oklahoma