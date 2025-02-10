Razorbacks Commit Costly Foul Against Georgia They Can't Overcome
ATHENS, Ga. — A foul by Arkansas with 1.3 seconds left in a tie game was all Georgia needed. Asia Aventer made the first free throw, missed the second on purpose and and the Razorbacks' problems continued.
The game was tied at 61-61 in the final seconds, but Karley Johnson fouled Asia Avenger with 1.3 seconds left on the clock. Avenger made the first then Hogs guard Phoenix Stotijn got the rebound on an intentional miss, but time ran out before they could get a shot off.
The loss dropped Arkansas to 2-9 in SEC play. Georgia was a shot at a win for Mike Neighbors' struggling team this season.
The Razorbacks (9-17) trailed by as many as nine for most of the second half until they pulled back into the game with back-to-back-to-back threes from Johnson, Cristina Sanchez and Vera Ojenuwa before the fourth quarter media timeout.
Izzy Higginbottom, the SEC's leading scorer, took over in the final minutes and tied the game twice with a three pointer with 48.5 seconds left and a layup with 8.8 seconds left.
Arkansas got out to a 10-2 lead to start the game and finished the first quarter ahead 14-10. The Bulldogs started the second with four straight points and both teams traded the lead four times until Georgia went on a 8-0 run and forced the Razorbacks to call a timeout.
The home team finished the half making seven of their last nine field goals and outscored Arkansas 24-11 in the second quarter. The Bulldogs had their largest lead of the game, 9 points, at halftime.
Both offenses stalled in the third quarter, with the Hogs shooting just 17.4 percent and scoring 12 points. Despite the slow pace, Arkansas cut Georgia's lead to five points with 10 minutes to play.
Higginbottom led all scorers with 24 points and entered double figures for the 23rd time this season.
Georgia outshot Arkansas 40.7 percent (24-59) to 32.3 percent (21-65). Both teams had 20 attempts at the free throw line, with the Hogs winning that battle, 14-11.
Arkansas will play one game next week, against Ole Miss on Feb. 13 in Bud Walton Arena. That game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and be streamed on SEC Network+
Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.