Rebounding Woes Sink Razorbacks Against Longhorns
AUSTIN, Texas. — Arkansas fell on the road to No. 5 Texas 90-56 as the game followed a similar script.
The Razorbacks struggled on the glass and both the key front court players, Vera Ojenuwa and Danika Galea both fouled out having played only 12 and 10 minutes respectively. Texas held a 46-27 advantage on the rebounds and also forced 25 turnovers.
"We're never going to survive turning it over 25 times and giving up 25 offensive rebounds," coach Mike Neighbors said. "We know that, so that'll challenge us all."
Arkansas showed more spirit on the than the 34-point loss at the hands of LSU in the SEC opener, cutting the deficit to just 11 points with 5:43 left in the third quarter, but Texas closed the quarter on an 18-10 run to put the game away.
"Our kids have practiced their butts off," Neighbors said. "The games have been the hard part. We've had a hard time of bringing it to games. Felt like we did bring it tonight. This is gonna help us when we face some people that aren't probably on that one or two seed line."
Izzy Higginbottom was once again the Razorbacks' leading scorer with 23 points on 7-for-14 from the field and 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Higginbottom is now the leading scorer for the Hogs in 14 of the 17 games, including the last six games. She was seen in visible discomfort in the first half holding her arm, before returning to the court.
"She's gonna tell me she's fine," Neighbors said. "I'm sure she's not, but she's gonna tell me that I'll get back and ask the doctors the question I ask him every time. Can she hurt herself worse by continuing to play and If the answer is yes, I'll pull her out. If the answer is no, then I'm not going to dare take her out because she'd probably find me while I was asleep somewhere."
Six different players for Texas entered double figures, led by Aaliyah Moore's 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Arkansas continues to search for its first SEC win on the road 6 p.m. Thursday against Auburn. The game will be streamed on SEC+.