Vanderbilt Blows Out Arkansas Again For Worst Start in Program History

SEC woes continue to compound, Neighbors, Razorbacks lose in another rout

Daniel Shi

Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors works with his team against Vanderbilt during the first quarter at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors works with his team against Vanderbilt during the first quarter at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Arkansas women's basketball continues to struggle, this time losing to the Vanderbilt Commodores 101-60. The Razorbacks are now 8-13 on the season and 1-5 in SEC play. This marks the worst 21-game start in school history since the team was upgraded to varsity status in 1976.

"This league can grind you down or polish you up," coach Mike Neighbors said. "Right now, it's kind of grinding us down. We'll figure some things out though."

Vanderbilt scored 26 points in the first quarter and forced 26 Razorback turnovers for 40 points. The Commodores also caught fire from beyond the arc to start the game, making eight of their first 11 attempts from three before finishing the game 13-for-25.

Guard Mikayla Blakes led the way for Vanderbilt with 24 points as four Commodores hit double figures. It's the seventh time this season the Razorbacks have allowed more than 90 points and the third straight game in SEC play.

Arkansas' leading scorer was held in check for the second straight game. Guard Izzy Higginbottom was held to just seven points on 2-for-6 from the field. The Razorbacks' Karley Johnson and Carly Keats combined for 30 points in the night’s lone bright spot.

"Vanderbilt is just that good defensively," Neighbors said. "[They just] make you wrong. You get down there in the spots that we've been scoring and it's harder to score over [them]. They speed you up. They forced her {Higginbottom] to work 94 feet [down the court]."

The Hogs will stay on the road against No. 11 Kentucky. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

