How Auburn can Attack Texas A&M's Vulnerable Defense
Apparently, William Shakespeare foretold of the 2024 Texas A&M defense. By coining the phrase "all that glitters is not gold." Shakespeare unknowingly described the Aggies.
Now, people will center their attention on probable first-rounder Nic Scourton as a key reason for the team's 8-2 season. Granted, Scourton will cash an even larger check next season yet the Aggies’ defense sports its fair share of holes and exploitable points that will benefit the Auburn Tigers.
Coachspeak
First and foremost, Hugh Freeze, during media availability outlined the overarching need for Auburn. With talent all over the field offensively, the Tigers must find ways to get them the ball often.
TAMU does bring a talented defense to The Plains. However, Auburn can and should counter that with playmakers of its own. For instance Cam Coleman, coming off a three-touchdown afternoon, should see more targets.
“Yeah, I would love to answer that and say absolutely we are throwing to him eight times, but I don’t get to dictate the coverages,” said Freeze. “Yes, we could design a play to take a shot to him, but it is really hard to design a play that you guarantee he is going to get a short route thrown to him because I don't know, they could be in cover two. They might be in tight man; it is really hard.
“It just happened that early in the game Saturday, we had some RPO opportunities, and every one of them was kind of to him, and they had a couple third down throws where they had a little mesh route and he was the option on that."
Take a Little Time
In a day and age where pacing and accelerating play became the norm, Auburn should take a little more time to start the game. As mentioned, Scourton pretty much provides the Aggies with their lone pass rush threat. The only SEC team with less sacks than the Aggies’ 21 on the season is Mississippi State with a shocking seven.
With five sacks and a ton of expectation, the defensive lineman just shows flashes. Meanwhile, the rest of the rush doesn't seem to do anything spectacular. As a result, allowing the wideouts to get a step deeper in their routes, allows quarterback Payton Thorne to get the ball downfield with his own rhythm.
Long Drives
Both Notre Dame and South Carolina, teams that defeated TAMU won with a brutal running approach. Combining for 76 carries, 484 yards and five touchdowns, the teams broke the Aggies. Any defense can look crisp after staying off the field and watching your team’s running game grind the opposition.
Meanwhile, Auburn needs to run the ball at least 30 times. Now, we know that Jarquez Hunter will probably not see more than 18 touches. However, using the entire running back room, instead of a heavy dose of Thorne, to wear the Aggies out will win Auburn this game.
Overview
In all honesty, Texas A&M prospers due to a lighter schedule. They either played struggling teams or schools letting down after a big game. Auburn should not only match up well against the Aggies but remain in this game for the duration. Nothing about TAMU's defense should scare or worry Auburn to the extent that a regular game plan needs altered.
If the Tigers can get out of their own way and not make many mistakes, they will enjoy a productive afternoon. Look deeper than the record and see this game as a solitary event.
Auburn's offensive potential makes this tilt immediately entertaining.