Casy Mize primed for a big season with the Detroit Tigers

The former Auburn standout and number one pick is ready for a big season per Baseball Digest.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The MLB is back. The 2022 MLB season will feature another year of experience for former Auburn Tiger standout Casey Mize. 

In his 30 starts in 2021, Mize has shown that he can be a key part of the Detroit Tigers staff. Baseball Digest had good things to say about Mize in their preview of the Detroit Tigers. 

"The pitching lags behind the lineup, but right-hander Casey Mize, the first-overall pick in 2018, showed staff-topping stuff in a 30-start sample after scuffling through seven miserable outings in his debut last year."

In his 30 starts last year, Mize had 118 strikeouts in 150.1 innings pitched. He tallied a 7-9 record over the season while allowing a 3.71 ERA. 

Baseball Digest predicts Mize and the Detroit Tigers to finish second in the American League Central division. They have the Chicago White Sox picked to finish first in the division ahead of the Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, and the Kansas City Royals. 

He entered the 2020 season as one of the top prospects in baseball and quickly climbed the ranks into the majors. Now entering the 2022 season, Mize may be the best pitcher on the Detroit Tigers' staff. 

