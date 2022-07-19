Skip to main content

Former Auburn pitcher Hayden Mullins taken by the Boston Red Sox

Mullins becomes the fifth Tiger pitcher drafted, joining Blake Burkhalter, Carson Skipper, Mason Barnett, and Trace Bright.

Mullins was the Auburn Friday starter until he sustained a season-ending elbow injury in a start against Tennessee. 

He threw 34.2 innings on the season, having a 3.63 ERA. He ended the year with a 2-1 record. Mullins also had 43 strikeouts in his shortened season. 

The one hole in Mullins game last season was the number of walks he allowed. He would often get himself into trouble walking multiple runners in a row. 

Mullins has a low to mid-90's fastball to go with his 12-6 curveball and change-up. His curveball is a great swing and miss pitch and will be an excellent out pitch from him in pro ball. 

Mullins has a very interesting motion that includes a very high leg kick. This could be a part of hitters struggling to see the ball out of his hand. 

It was unfortunate that Mullins could not go the entire year because he would have definitely been drafted much higher if he had stayed healthy.  

Hopefully, Mullins can quickly return from his injury and make his way through the Red Sox farm system to the big leagues someday. 

Auburn baseball's Hayden Mullins pitching vs Vanderbilt.
