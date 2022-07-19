Skip to main content

Former Auburn baseball reliever Carson Skipper drafted by the Colorado Rockies

Carson Skipper was drafted by the Colorado Rockies.

The Colorado Rockies took former Auburn reliever Carson Skipper, in the 11th round of the MLB Draft.

Skipper becomes the fifth Tiger off the board, joining Blake Burkhalter, Sonny DiChiara, Trace Bright, and Mason Barnett

Skipper was one of the best relievers in all of college baseball last season. 

He is a finesse pitcher who mixes a curveball and change-up to go with his low 90's fastball. 

Skipper had a 4.45 ERA in 2022 to go along with a 6-3 record. He had 70 strikeouts in 58.2 innings showing that he doesn't need a powerful fastball to strike out SEC hitters. 

One of Skipper's best attributes as a pitcher is keeping the ball in the strike zone to limit the number of walks he issues. 

Skipper has a chance to be an absolute steal for the Rockies in the 11th round, where they drafted him. 

Skipper is a competitor on the mound and makes it clear that he doesn't care who he is pitching to; he believes he can strike them out. 

Skipper is a long-time Auburn player who has been on the Plains for more than four years. 

It will be easy for Auburn fans to root for Skipper as he begins his pro career. 

It is impressive what Coach Thompson had done with his Auburn pitching staff. The Tigers have had four pitchers drafted thus far, which is very exciting. 

Skipper is a true Auburn man, and all Tigers fans will root him on as he makes his way through the ranks up to the Colorado Rockies. 

