Skip to main content

WATCH: Chance Westry drops a dime to Dylan Cardwell

Chance Westry makes a great pass to Dylan Cardwell for the slam.

Chance Westry is making his season debut and has looked solid so far. 

His best play of the game was an impressive pass he made to Dylan Cardwell, who slammed it home. 

Westry is a slasher who can shoot it well and is just what the Tigers have been missing in their first few games. 

Cardwell has been blocking shots and collecting rebounds left and right but hasn't scored a lot early this season. He already has four points in this game and will look to add to that total.

Let's take a look at Westry's beautiful pass to Cardwell for the slam.

 Tuesday’s game against the Winthrop Eagles is a non-bracketed game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Next week, the Tigers will play in the Riviera Division (Bradley, Liberty, and Northwestern), while Winthrop is in the Mayan Division (Purdue Fort Wayne, Eastern Michigan, and Southern Miss).

Entering Tuesday, Auburn leads the all-time series with Winthrop 5-1. The most recent meeting was on Nov. 24, 2017, in Auburn with the Tigers securing a 119-85 victory. It tied as the most points squared by an Auburn squad in the Bruce Pearl Era next to 119 versus Northwestern State on Nov. 27, 2015.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Chance Westry makes his Auburn basketball debut.
Basketball

WATCH: Chance Westry drops a dime to Dylan Cardwell

By Andrew Stefaniak
Zep Jasper
Basketball

WATCH: Zep Jasper drains a three for the Tiger's first points of the game

By Andrew Stefaniak
Johni Broome blocking a shot for Auburn basketball vs South Florida
Basketball

Johni Broome scores his 1,000th point

By Zac Blackerby
Chance Westry makes his Auburn basketball debut.
Basketball

LOOK: Auburn basketball, Chance Westry warms up vs Winthrop

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn in the NFL: Darius Slayton and Rudy Ford both have massive games

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers mascot celebrates during the third quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Betting odds released for Auburn vs Western Kentucky

By Andrew Stefaniak
Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaaf Indiana Hoosiers At Cincinnati Bearcats Sept 24 0381
Football

Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Eleven

By Lindsay Crosby
Wendell Green Jr.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Winthrop

By Zac Blackerby