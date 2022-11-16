WATCH: Chance Westry drops a dime to Dylan Cardwell

Chance Westry is making his season debut and has looked solid so far.

His best play of the game was an impressive pass he made to Dylan Cardwell, who slammed it home.

Westry is a slasher who can shoot it well and is just what the Tigers have been missing in their first few games.

Cardwell has been blocking shots and collecting rebounds left and right but hasn't scored a lot early this season. He already has four points in this game and will look to add to that total.

Let's take a look at Westry's beautiful pass to Cardwell for the slam.

Tuesday’s game against the Winthrop Eagles is a non-bracketed game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Next week, the Tigers will play in the Riviera Division (Bradley, Liberty, and Northwestern), while Winthrop is in the Mayan Division (Purdue Fort Wayne, Eastern Michigan, and Southern Miss).

Entering Tuesday, Auburn leads the all-time series with Winthrop 5-1. The most recent meeting was on Nov. 24, 2017, in Auburn with the Tigers securing a 119-85 victory. It tied as the most points squared by an Auburn squad in the Bruce Pearl Era next to 119 versus Northwestern State on Nov. 27, 2015.

