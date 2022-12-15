Skip to main content

The memes were back after Auburn defeated Georgia State

The Auburn family had some great memes for Georgia State.

After a rough first half, the Tigers were able to figure something out in the locker room and have a great second half. This led to Auburn pulling away from Georgia State to win 72-64. 

Jaylin Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points. Wendell Green had 17, and Johni Broome had 13. 

Freshman point guard Tre Donaldson had a good game for the Tigers scoring six points to go with three assists and two rebounds. He looked really comfortable with the ball in his hands and looked great taking it to the rim. 

The other two Tiger freshmen struggled as Yohan Traore, and Chance Westry combined for one point. 

These two will have to step up on the offensive side of things for the Tigers to have a spectacular season. 

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Tigers quickly got back in the win column, meaning that the memes are back. 

Let's take a look at the meme of the game. 

Now let's look at some more great memes from the Auburn family. 

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall taking visit to Auburn

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jaylin Williams vs Georgia State
Basketball

The memes were back after Auburn defeated Georgia State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Wendell Green vs Georgia State
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 72-64 win over Georgia State

By Lance Dawe
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery watches on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
News

Auburn football officially announces Philip Montgomery as new offensive coordinator

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Derick Hall NFL Draft Scouting Report, Prediction, analysis

By Matthew Redding
Scene of Auburn baseball's regiona vs SLU.
Baseball

Auburn baseball announces third straight season ticket sellout

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

National talk show host names Auburn a winner in the coaching carousel

By Lance Dawe
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws the ball during warms ups prior to an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Football

Source: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to visit Auburn this week

By Lindsay Crosby
2023 Center Connor Lew
Football

3-star Offensive Lineman Connor Lew flips commitment from Miami to Auburn

By Jack Singley