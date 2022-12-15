The memes were back after Auburn defeated Georgia State

After a rough first half, the Tigers were able to figure something out in the locker room and have a great second half. This led to Auburn pulling away from Georgia State to win 72-64.

Jaylin Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points. Wendell Green had 17, and Johni Broome had 13.

Freshman point guard Tre Donaldson had a good game for the Tigers scoring six points to go with three assists and two rebounds. He looked really comfortable with the ball in his hands and looked great taking it to the rim.

The other two Tiger freshmen struggled as Yohan Traore, and Chance Westry combined for one point.

These two will have to step up on the offensive side of things for the Tigers to have a spectacular season.

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Tigers quickly got back in the win column, meaning that the memes are back.

Let's take a look at the meme of the game.

Now let's look at some more great memes from the Auburn family.

