Auburn basketball releases their 2022-23 non-conference schedule

The Auburn basketball team has some tough opponents on their non-conference schedule.

The Auburn basketball team finalized their non-conference schedule early Friday morning.

This will end up being one of the most difficult non-conference schedules the Tigers have played since head coach Bruce Pearl took over the program. Hopefully, the daunting slate will better prepare Auburn for the SEC schedule, which will likely prove to be more difficult.

The Tigers will also have two very tough road tests which will end up being their final two contests before the start of SEC play. 

Auburn is ranked 12th overall in ESPN's "Way Too Early Top 25."

Let's take a look at Auburn's 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

Alabama-Huntsville (Exhabition) (Home Game)

Auburn Tigers guard Zep Jasper (12) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.

November 2nd

Texas Southern (Home)

Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

November 18th

South Florida (Home)

Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 80-71.

November 11th

Winthrop (Home)

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

November 15th

Texas Southern (Home)

Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

November 18th

Bradley (Cancun, Mexico)

Dec 4, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) makes a dunk against the Yale Bulldogs during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

November 22nd

Northwestern/Liberty (Cancun, Mexico)

South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) dribbles around Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

November 23rd

Saint Louis (Home)

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

November 27th

Colgate (Home)

Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) blows a kiss to the rim after finishing and and-one play as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.

December 2nd

Memphis (Atlanta, Georgia)

Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) takes a jump shot during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.

December 10th

Georgia State (Home)

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

December 14th

USC (Los Angeles, California)

Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

December 18th

Washington (Seattle, Washington)

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (right) talks with guard Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

December 21st

West Virginia (SEC/Big-12 Challenge) (Morgantown, West Virginia)

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

January 28th

As we learned from the team's trip to Israel, this is going to be another very talented Auburn basketball team. 

This non-conference schedule should help this team prepare to make a run in March since many of the teams scheduled will likely be a part of the NCAA Tournament.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 18: Dylan Cardwell #44 and K.D. Johnson #0 of the Auburn Tigers react after Jabari Smith #10's dunk against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Auburn basketball releases their 2022-23 non-conference schedule

