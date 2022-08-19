Auburn basketball releases their 2022-23 non-conference schedule

The Auburn basketball team finalized their non-conference schedule early Friday morning.

This will end up being one of the most difficult non-conference schedules the Tigers have played since head coach Bruce Pearl took over the program. Hopefully, the daunting slate will better prepare Auburn for the SEC schedule, which will likely prove to be more difficult.

The Tigers will also have two very tough road tests which will end up being their final two contests before the start of SEC play.

Auburn is ranked 12th overall in ESPN's "Way Too Early Top 25."

Let's take a look at Auburn's 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

Alabama-Huntsville (Exhabition) (Home Game) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK November 2nd Texas Southern (Home) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK November 18th South Florida (Home) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK November 11th Winthrop (Home) © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports November 15th Texas Southern (Home) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK November 18th Bradley (Cancun, Mexico) John Reed-USA TODAY Sports November 22nd Northwestern/Liberty (Cancun, Mexico) AP Photo/Butch Dill November 23rd Saint Louis (Home) © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports November 27th Colgate (Home) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK December 2nd Memphis (Atlanta, Georgia) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK December 10th Georgia State (Home) AP Photo/Butch Dill December 14th USC (Los Angeles, California) © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports December 18th Washington (Seattle, Washington) © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports December 21st West Virginia (SEC/Big-12 Challenge) (Morgantown, West Virginia) © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports January 28th

As we learned from the team's trip to Israel, this is going to be another very talented Auburn basketball team.

This non-conference schedule should help this team prepare to make a run in March since many of the teams scheduled will likely be a part of the NCAA Tournament.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch