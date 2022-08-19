Auburn basketball releases their 2022-23 non-conference schedule
The Auburn basketball team finalized their non-conference schedule early Friday morning.
This will end up being one of the most difficult non-conference schedules the Tigers have played since head coach Bruce Pearl took over the program. Hopefully, the daunting slate will better prepare Auburn for the SEC schedule, which will likely prove to be more difficult.
The Tigers will also have two very tough road tests which will end up being their final two contests before the start of SEC play.
Auburn is ranked 12th overall in ESPN's "Way Too Early Top 25."
Let's take a look at Auburn's 2022-23 non-conference schedule.
Alabama-Huntsville (Exhabition) (Home Game)
November 2nd
Texas Southern (Home)
November 18th
South Florida (Home)
November 11th
Winthrop (Home)
November 15th
Texas Southern (Home)
November 18th
Bradley (Cancun, Mexico)
November 22nd
Northwestern/Liberty (Cancun, Mexico)
November 23rd
Saint Louis (Home)
November 27th
Colgate (Home)
December 2nd
Memphis (Atlanta, Georgia)
December 10th
Georgia State (Home)
December 14th
USC (Los Angeles, California)
December 18th
Washington (Seattle, Washington)
December 21st
West Virginia (SEC/Big-12 Challenge) (Morgantown, West Virginia)
January 28th
As we learned from the team's trip to Israel, this is going to be another very talented Auburn basketball team.
This non-conference schedule should help this team prepare to make a run in March since many of the teams scheduled will likely be a part of the NCAA Tournament.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube