WATCH: Wendell Green Jr. drains one from Opelika

Wendell Green Jr. is hot from deep against Winthrop.

Logo Wen is back!

Wendell Green Jr. has been off to a hot start posting great numbers for the Tigers this season. 

Green Jr. has been putting up a lot of points but hasn't been shooting well from deep. Well, that hasn't been the case so far against Winthrop.

He has nine points on 3-4 from deep, including one three-pointer from way back that sent the jungle into a frenzy. 

Green Jr. is going to be a lot of fun to watch this season as he runs this offense. 

For this Auburn team to be successful, Green Jr. has to shoot the ball well. 

Let's watch Green Jr. make one from deep.

Tuesday’s game against the Winthrop Eagles is a non-bracketed game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Next week, the Tigers will play in the Riviera Division (Bradley, Liberty, and Northwestern), while Winthrop is in the Mayan Division (Purdue Fort Wayne, Eastern Michigan, and Southern Miss).

Entering Tuesday, Auburn leads the all-time series with Winthrop 5-1. The most recent meeting was on Nov. 24, 2017, in Auburn with the Tigers securing a 119-85 victory. It tied as the most points squared by an Auburn squad in the Bruce Pearl Era next to 119 versus Northwestern State on Nov. 27, 2015.

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

By Andrew Stefaniak
