Auburn fans dropped some great memes after defeating Winthrop

The win over Winthrop was sweet, but the memes were sweeter.

Auburn played an all-around great game defeating the Winthrop Eagles 89-65 in Neville Arena.

The Tigers came out hot and shot better from deep today, finishing with a 39.1% three-point percentage. 

The Tigers also shot an impressive 46.6% from the field, leading to a blowout win.

The defense was suffocating per usual as the Tigers forced 11 turnovers and held the Eagles to a season-low 65 points. 

Johni Broome had a big game for the Tigers scoring 18 points and bringing in 13 rebounds. Wendell Green Jr. had himself another monster game scoring 16 points on 4-6 from deep. Green Jr. also had five assists. 

The true freshman Yohan Traore also had a good showing for the Tigers scoring 11 points.

This was an all-around great team win where everyone really played well. 

Winthrop is a good basketball team that you will likely see in the NCAA Tournament, so it was a quality win for the Tigers. 

The Auburn fans were restless as it took the Winthrop social media team a few minutes to post the final score. Once the score was posted, the memes were unleashed. 

Let's look at the meme of the game. 

Now let's look at some more great memes from the Auburn family. 

