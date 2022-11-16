Skip to main content

WATCH: Zep Jasper drains a three for the Tiger's first points of the game

Zep Jasper is hot early for the Tigers.

Auburn fans have been begging for Zep Jasper to start shooting from deep, and he delivered early vs. Winthrop. 

Jasper drained a three with the shot clock expiring to get the Tigers on the board. This was a great shot as he put the defender on skates, then drained the step-back jack.

If Jasper can get hot from deep, this Tiger team could really compete to defend their SEC Championship. 

Auburn is hot early, leading Winthrop 14-7 after the first media timeout. 

Let's take a look at Jasper's three to start the scoring for the Tigers in Neville Arena. 

Tuesday’s game against the Winthrop Eagles is a non-bracketed game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Next week, the Tigers will play in the Riviera Division (Bradley, Liberty, and Northwestern), while Winthrop is in the Mayan Division (Purdue Fort Wayne, Eastern Michigan, and Southern Miss).

Entering Tuesday, Auburn leads the all-time series with Winthrop 5-1. The most recent meeting was on Nov. 24, 2017, in Auburn with the Tigers securing a 119-85 victory. It tied as the most points squared by an Auburn squad in the Bruce Pearl Era next to 119 versus Northwestern State on Nov. 27, 2015.

