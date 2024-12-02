Auburn Tigers’ Johni Broome Named SEC Player of the Week
Auburn Tigers’ star forward/center Johni Broome has been named SEC Player of the Week following his stellar showing in Maui.
In addition to becoming the third SEC team to win the Maui Invitational behind Kentucky and Vanderbilt as well as earning the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll, more honors have come in for the players
In Auburn’s 83-81 win over No. 5 Iowa State, Broome led the Tigers in scoring and rebounds with 21 points and 10 respectively. Broome also had two assists, two steals, two blocks and shot 7-of-13 from the field.
In Auburn’s 85-72 win over No. 12 North Carolina, Broome led the team in points and rebounds again with 23 and 19 respectively. He added five assists and three blocks while shooting 9-of-18 from the field.
In Auburn’s 90-76 win over Memphis that secured the Maui Invitational Championship, Broome led the team in points and rebounds again with 21 and 16 respectively. He added six assists, one steal and four blocks.
This is the second time this season that the Plant City, Fla. native has earned SEC Player of the Week honors. The All-American and National Player of the Year contender played a vital role in Auburn’s success in Maui. Despite Broome and the Tigers’ efforts, they were still beat out by Kansas for the top spot in the AP Poll by a nine-point margin in first-place votes.
Broome will need to be at his best again this week as Auburn has what could be the biggest non-conference matchup the Tigers have had under head coach Bruce Pearl. Auburn will take on No. 9 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. CT. ESPN will carry the television broadcast.
If the Tigers can pick up the win over Duke, it will be hard for the AP Poll voters to deny them the top spot next week.