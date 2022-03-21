Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 79-61 loss vs Miami

Here are five takeaways from the Tigers' loss to the Hurricanes.

Nothing went Auburn's way on Sunday night.

The Tigers were fell at the hands of No. 10 Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The dismantling was smooth and it was thorough. Auburn struggled to get anything going from the jump, and Miami willed their way into the Sweet Sixteen.

It's been an incredible, historic season for Auburn. It's a shame it ended this way.

Everything that occurred in this matchups was uncharacteristic. Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith struggled. The Tigers couldn't protect the paint. Jaylin Williams tied KD Johnson in scoring. Simply an awful day for Bruce Pearl & Co.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

Auburn couldn't get out and run in transition © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn finished the game with a singular fast break point. One. The Tigers have really struggled in the half court all season long, and not being able to score in transition was one of the determining factors in this game. Miami's defense was relentless © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn faced a similar style of pressure when they lost to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. Unlike the Aggies, Miami did not elect to crowd the paint, but still pressure and trap Auburn's guards. Wendell Green and KD Johnson had a combined seven turnovers. Miami's guards played very well Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports The Hurricanes' backcourt scored a combined 49 points. Not ideal considering Auburn's backcourt struggles. It wasn't just about the offense, either. Isaiah Wong, Charlie Moore, and Jordan Miller had a combined six steals, and were superb defensively. The Tigers couldn't protect the rim, despite being the taller team Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Miami ended up shooting 56.3% in the second half (48.5% on the game) with the main reason being their consistency inside the paint. The Hurricanes had 48 (!) points in the paint. Auburn finished with six blocks, underneath their season average. Jabari Smith arguably had the worst game of his career Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Jabari Smith's last game of his Auburn career went down as one of his worst. The former five star freshman went 3-of-16 from the floor and finished with a plus-minus of -20 (worst of the game). An extremely uncharacteristic day for Smith and the Tigers.

