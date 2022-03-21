Skip to main content

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 79-61 loss vs Miami

Here are five takeaways from the Tigers' loss to the Hurricanes.

Nothing went Auburn's way on Sunday night.

The Tigers were fell at the hands of No. 10 Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The dismantling was smooth and it was thorough. Auburn struggled to get anything going from the jump, and Miami willed their way into the Sweet Sixteen.

It's been an incredible, historic season for Auburn. It's a shame it ended this way.

Everything that occurred in this matchups was uncharacteristic. Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith struggled. The Tigers couldn't protect the paint. Jaylin Williams tied KD Johnson in scoring. Simply an awful day for Bruce Pearl & Co.

Auburn couldn't get out and run in transition

Miami Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller (11) drives the ball during the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Miami Hurricanes lead Auburn Tigers 33-32 at halftime.

Auburn finished the game with a singular fast break point. One.

The Tigers have really struggled in the half court all season long, and not being able to score in transition was one of the determining factors in this game.

Miami's defense was relentless

Auburn Tigers guard Zep Jasper (12) and Miami Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg (21) go after a loose ball during the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Miami Hurricanes lead Auburn Tigers 33-32 at halftime.

Auburn faced a similar style of pressure when they lost to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. Unlike the Aggies, Miami did not elect to crowd the paint, but still pressure and trap Auburn's guards. Wendell Green and KD Johnson had a combined seven turnovers.

Miami's guards played very well

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) brings the ball up court against the Auburn Tigers in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Hurricanes' backcourt scored a combined 49 points. Not ideal considering Auburn's backcourt struggles.

It wasn't just about the offense, either. Isaiah Wong, Charlie Moore, and Jordan Miller had a combined six steals, and were superb defensively.

The Tigers couldn't protect the rim, despite being the taller team

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Miami ended up shooting 56.3% in the second half (48.5% on the game) with the main reason being their consistency inside the paint. The Hurricanes had 48 (!) points in the paint. Auburn finished with six blocks, underneath their season average.

Jabari Smith arguably had the worst game of his career

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jabari Smith's last game of his Auburn career went down as one of his worst. The former five star freshman went 3-of-16 from the floor and finished with a plus-minus of -20 (worst of the game).

An extremely uncharacteristic day for Smith and the Tigers.

