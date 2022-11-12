Skip to main content

Live Blog: Auburn basketball vs South Florida Bulls

Follow along for live updates for the Tigers' game against USF.
It's 'bout that time.

Auburn basketball (1-0) is looking for its second victory of the season against the South Florida Bulls (0-2).

The Tigers secured an ugly 58-52 win over the Bulls on the road last season in one of the worst shooting performances Pearl's squad has had in recent memory.

Tonight, they will try and assert themselves, especially after another cold shooting night in the season opener against George Mason.

You can follow along for live updates on the game below.

First Half: Auburn 3, South Florida 9 | 13:25

Dylan Cardwell (44) during the season opener between the George Mason Patriots and the #15 Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on Monday, Nov 7, 2022.

Auburn controls the tip, and we are underway in Neville Arena. Tigers miss a shot and show a press to slow USF down.

Charge on USF.

USF breaks another Auburn press but throws it out of bounds. Sloppy basketball early.

Man, this is ugly. USF misses two tip-ins but Auburn flounders the rebound out of bounds.

Ref show early. Crowd isn't happy about it. Auburn is 0-4 from the floor with four turnovers.

Shot clock violation on USF and Neville Arena is thankful. A travel should have been called.

Cardwell gives up a post up inside. Stop me if you've heard that before.

He does it again. Cardwell then misses a free throw.

Pregame

Jalen Harper pregame before Auburn vs South Florida.

Same starting five for Auburn as the opener:

G Wendell Green Jr. 

G Zep Jasper 

F Chris Moore 

F Jaylin Williams 

C Johni Broome

