ICYMI: Tigers Conclude Non-Conference Play With Statement Victory

Year two of the Johnnie Harris era has been just what the doctor ordered for the Auburn women's basketball program. Through their first 12 games, the Tigers find themselves 10-2, winners of seven consecutive and braced for the challenge ahead that is SEC regular season competition.

Tuesday afternoon's matinee clash with the North Florida Ospreys, Auburn's progression was on full display as Harris' group delivered a 77-49 victory in the final game of their six-game home stand.

As has been her mentality throughout the non-conference schedule, the second-year head coach accredited the team's dominance to their efforts on the offensive end of the floor.

"A good team win," Harris said. "We did a good job of sharing the ball. Our defense dictates our offense. We wanted to set the tone defensively. We did that. A good win before Christmas."

The Tigers recorded 15 steals, seven blocks and forced the Ospreys into 25 turnovers throughout the duration of the contest.

On the offensive end of the floor, Honesty Scott-Grayson returned to her usual place atop the scoring column; the redshirt senior posted 17 points in the contest, pushing her game-by-game average to 15.8.

"My teammates trust me that the shot is going to fall," Scott-Grayson said. "I've been making that a priority as well as defense. That hard work is paying off, getting in the gym and putting up those shots."

Scott-Grayson was joined in double figures by junior forward Romi Levy who posted an eye-popping 100 percent from the floor, shooting 6-6 and adapting to defensive adjustments down the stretch.

"I just need to focus on my shots and keep taking my shots in my spots," Levy said. "The second half they made adjustments on me so I was focusing on playing more as a point guard in the middle."

Despite having made clear strides from the beginning of the season, Auburn is maintaining its focus as it prepares to enter the grueling battle of the SEC season.

"We know what's coming," Scott-Grayson said. "It's fixing to get real. The upperclassmen have been trying to prepare (the younger players)."

The Tigers open up conference play on Thursday, Oct. 29 when the group travels to Oxford, Miss. to take on the 10-2 Rebels of Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network plus and the Auburn Radio Network.

