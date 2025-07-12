Bruce Pearl Releases Statement on Tahaad Pettiford's Arrest
Auburn Tigers men's basketball head coach has released a statement just hours after it was revealed that star guard Tahaad Pettiford was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
“We are aware of the situation, and we will handle internally with Tahaad and his family," Pearl said. "We take these matters seriously and will learn and grow from it moving forward.”
Pettiford, 19, was arrested Friday night, booked at midnight Saturday and released on a $1,000 bond, according to Adam Cole of the Montgomery Advertiser. No blood alcohol concentration was reported, but according to Alabama state law, anyone under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 percent or higher can be charged with DUI.
Pettiford elected to return to Auburn for his sophomore season after initially declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. With his return, Pettiford is the sole returnee from last year's Final Four squad. Pearl previously praised Pettiford for his potential as a leader.
"He's going to have to play an expanded role, which I know is something that is exciting to him — and probably exciting to our fan base, too, because we'll get to see more of him," Pearl said in May, according to Auburn Undercover. "He'll be a starter. There will be more on him."
As a freshman, Pettiford averaged 11.6 points and three assists per game, earning him a spot on the SEC's All-Freshman team.
Auburn will reportedly host Merrimack on Thursday, Nov. 6, to open the regular season.