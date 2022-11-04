Skip to main content

Chuma Okeke scores thousandth point in win over Warriors

Chuma Okeke scores his thousandth career point.

Chuma Okeke was off to a slow start for the Orlando Magic, but that all changed against the Golden State Warriors. 

Okeke had 16 points on 4-6 shooting from the field. He also had a team-leading nine rebounds, three assists, and a block. 

The best stat from Okeke's big game was his +/-. In the win over the defending champion Warriors, Okeke had a +/- of +13, which was the highest on the team. 

The Magic were doing well when Okeke was on the court. 

Regarding personal accomplishments, Okeke scored his 1,000th point in this game. 

This is a massive accomplishment for a player from Auburn, as the Tigers don't have all the many guys who played in the NBA and scored more than 1,000 points in their career. 

Okeke was a big part of the magical Final Four run the Tigers made in 2019. Had he not gone down with an ACL tear in the Sweet Sixteen win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Tigers would have likely won it all. 

It is heartwarming to see Okeke achieve such a significant accomplishment and do so in a game where his team beat one of the best teams in the NBA.

Hopefully, playing well in this big victory for his team will help Okeke continue putting up numbers like these as the season progresses.  

Must read stories

Lane Kiffin's contract details, what it would take for Auburn to get him

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Chuma Okeke scores thousandth point in win over Warriors

By Andrew Stefaniak
Carnell WilliamsAuburn Football vs Samford on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Five reasons why Auburn beats Mississippi State

By Cooper Posey
USATSI_15647094
Basketball

WBB: Tigers Top Tuskegee in Preseason Clash

By Harrison Tarr
Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze watches his defense on the field in the first quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports
Football

ESPN believes Hugh Freeze to be front-runner in Auburn head coaching search

By Lance Dawe
FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Will Rogers #2 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs drops back to pass in the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: The Mississippi State side of the matchup

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn fans celebrate the men's basketball elite eight victory at Toomer's Corner in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Jc Toomers 17
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Mississippi State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn coaching hot board V2: A new west-coast name has entered the ring

By Lance Dawe
auburn football podcast
Podcasts

Podcast: Why Deion Sanders Coaching Auburn Football Should Happen

By Zac Blackerby